Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Patrick Ng

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Prior to joining RBC Dominion Securities, Patrick Ng gained experience working directly with clients in different capacities at such firms as HSBC Canada, Sun Life Financial, and some accounting firms during summers as a student in Vancouver.

In his spare time, Patrick is committed to making his community a better place. He sits on the board of directors for the KGH Foundation and The Third Space Life Charity, and is actively involved with the Kidney Foundation of BC and Yukon, and volunteering his time with the Interior Health renal steering committee.

He’s also a proud corporate sponsor of the Okanagan College basketball program, and a strong supporter of the Kelowna Art Gallery and emerging artists in the Central Okanagan.

Much of Patrick’s leadership experience stems from his interest and involvement in causes that he holds near and dear to my heart. When he was suddenly diagnosed with CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease), his personal beliefs were challenged – a need to do more, give back, and help promote change became his top priority.

He quickly reached out to the KGH Foundation and the Kidney Foundation of BC, to get involved and take on a leadership role to help promote, raise awareness and fundraising.

He was also asked by the renal steering committee to join their group as a former and current patient, and help plan for improved patient care and support.

He accepted an invitation from Ken Stober to join his Third Space Charity board after their organization helped Patrick deal with the most difficult time in his life.

Additionally, Patrick has always been a big fan of sports and art, and he found sponsoring and supporting the OC basketball program as its first corporate sponsor, and the Kelowna Art Gallery fulfilling and positive for the community.

He’s been a supporter of the Kidney Foundation of BC & Yukon for four years, jump-starting a local chapter in the Okanagan. He helped fundraise $23,000, a first for the region and a record.

Through his work at Third Space, he helps raise awareness for mental health issues, organizes events and works broadly across the charity.

He holds a BA from UBCO in International Relations, is a licensed investment advisor, and keeps getting new accreditations.

He’s proud of recognition from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, from the KGH Foundation and others.

His proudest moments include personally donating a new ultrasound unit to the hemodialysis lab in KGH, and raising a record amount of awareness and funds for the Central Okanagan kidney walk in 2020.

Also annually supporting the Kelowna Art Gallery is something he is very passionate about. Patrick loves all kinds of art.

