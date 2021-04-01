Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Melissa Huntis

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Melissa Hunt has been executive director of Childhood Connections – Okanagan Family & Childcare Society for three years. She supports the organization as it continues to offer high quality referral services, training, early childhood developmental support and guidance to families and child care providers in the Central Okanagan.

She chairs three community tables to do with early childhood education, literacy and poverty reduction. The tables’ grassroots work helps ensure community members and agencies work together. She is passionate about early years education and ending the stigma around mental health.

Melissa managed and coordinated projects for an adult literacy organization in northern Alberta where she was executive director. She also held a senior position in the Community Learning Network there. She’s a leader with her volunteer service clubs such as West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary, of which she is president for this year.

She has been a Rotarian since 2009, holding several leadership roles. In her spare time, she is a volunteer coach for her children’s soccer teams, and is a volunteer tutor and board director for Project Literacy Central Okanagan.

She holds a Master’s in Education from UNBC. Her greatest achievement so far is raising her blended family of four children. She also holds a first degree black belt in Taekwondo, and is active in sports, fitness and nutrition knowledge.

Kelowna Capital News