Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Mario Gedicke

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Mario Gedicke came to Kelowna about five years ago and launched the Boulevard Magazine in the Okanagan.

He has extensive international business development knowledge and experience, and a history of introducing new products into the marketplaces via numerous media vehicles.

His Boulevard Magazine has been recognized as a staple in the Central Okanagan community and he plans to continue to highlight the Okanagan and its lifestyle in various beautiful ways. He works with his staff as part of a team, hiring people for their experience and knowledge and trust them 100 per cent. It allows them to be creative and flexible.

Mario says he has learned that it is important to let your staff fly and make mistakes, that way everyone learns. He says he has embraced the word Team: Together Everyone Achieves More

In terms of volunteerism and community service, at Boulevard they give back to the community and donate to a wide range of non-profit organizations. They give support on advertising, but also give numerous items that can be raffled off at auctions or fundraisers. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

