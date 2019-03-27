Top 40 Over 40: Kelowna lawyer honoured for community involvement

Peter MacPherson knows how to balance his time between his career and community involvement.

MacPherson has practised law in B.C. for 17 years, primarily in the Central Okanagan with Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy LLP and a predecessor firm prior to the merger with Farris.

Farris is a high-performance law firm, and MacPherson’s clients include some of the most significant institutions, private corporations, and individuals in the region. As a lawyer, he has been involved with some of the more impactful commercial and real estate development transactions over this time period. MacPherson is also director of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, where he has been involved in the creation of meaningful community projects, most recently the Interior Heart & Surgical Centre, Foundry Kelowna, and JoeAnna’s House.

Peter has also acted as chair of the board of directors for United Way of the Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen, and is serving a two-year term as chair of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. In leading both boards, he has had the opportunity to work alongside Central Okanagan business and community leaders and help direct the critical work of each organization. As a partner at the law firm, he helps mentor junior lawyers and helps lead their development as lawyers and as the next leaders in the community.

He has always been an active member of the Kelowna community, as a director of the Kelowna Estate Planning Society, director of the Kelowna Visual & Performing Arts Centre Society, director of the Okanagan Science & Technology Council and director of Project Literacy Kelowna Society. In addition, he has volunteered as a coach with Kelowna Minor Hockey Association and Central Okanagan Youth Soccer Association, for the past six years, coaching youth sports teams.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Victoria, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia.

