Tolko Industries paid for meals for truck drivers at the CookShack Cravings food truck in Kamloops this week. (Video still)

Tolko pays for truck drivers’ meals in Kamloops

Essential service workers thanked for keeping business going

Truck drivers are being served a hearty thanks for the essential work they do across the country.

A number of drivers were treated to free meals in Kamloops Wednesday, April 15 as a major supplier showed its appreciation.

Tolko Industries paid for $1,500 worth of meals for truck drivers at the CookShack Cravings food truck stop at the Chevron cardlock.

“With the COVID-19 crisis here in Canada, Tolko Industries wants to support our truckers who are a vital asset to us,” said Phil Bean, Heffley Creek division manager. “We don’t have a business without the truckers, plain and simple. If we don’t have our truckers we can’t get our product to market and nor can we operate our business.”

