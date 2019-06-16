Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News earns four national awards

The Westerly News was announced as the recipient of four Canadian Community Newspaper Awards last week.
The national awards recognize the best community reporting and publishing across the country each year.
The Westerly News earned third place in the Best Front Page division of its circulation size and third place for Best Editorial Page.
READ MORE: Behest of the West: Hear the calls and wake up to preparedness
Editor Andrew Bailey earned first place in the Stephen Shaw Memorial Award for Best News Story for his coverage of the Tla-o-qui-aht fishing tragedy in June, 2018.
READ MORE: Communities show support as search for capsized fishers near Tofino enters fourth day
Reporter Nora O’Malley earned second place in the Best Business Writing category for her Sept. 15 story, ‘Sailing rough employment seas to help fish processing thrive.’
READ MORE: West Coast sailing rough employment seas to help fish processing thrive
Bailey noted that the Westerly has now placed on the winner’s lists of two consecutive CCNA and two consecutive B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association Awards.
“That’s a significant accomplishment,” he said. “We love the communities we serve and that love is expressed through our commitment to making our readers as proud of their local paper as we are to serve them.”
READ MORE: Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News receives Ma Murray Excellence Award
READ MORE: Westerly editor earns Ma Murray honour