Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News earns four national awards

Westerly News staffers Andrew Bailey and Nora Oâ€™Malley hold up copies of their CCNA winning newspaper. The West Coastâ€™s local paper earned third place for Best Front Page and third place for Best Editorial Page. Bailey earned first place for Best News Story and Oâ€™Malley earned second place for Best Business Writing. (Photo - Mario Chartrand)

The Westerly News was announced as the recipient of four Canadian Community Newspaper Awards last week.

The national awards recognize the best community reporting and publishing across the country each year.

The Westerly News earned third place in the Best Front Page division of its circulation size and third place for Best Editorial Page.

Editor Andrew Bailey earned first place in the Stephen Shaw Memorial Award for Best News Story for his coverage of the Tla-o-qui-aht fishing tragedy in June, 2018.

Reporter Nora O’Malley earned second place in the Best Business Writing category for her Sept. 15 story, ‘Sailing rough employment seas to help fish processing thrive.’

Bailey noted that the Westerly has now placed on the winner’s lists of two consecutive CCNA and two consecutive B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association Awards.

“That’s a significant accomplishment,” he said. “We love the communities we serve and that love is expressed through our commitment to making our readers as proud of their local paper as we are to serve them.”

