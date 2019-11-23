Tis’ the season to shop local

Christmas has come early to the town of Ladysmith. The Ladysmith Downtown Business Association is heralding in the holidays with Old Time Christmas on December 6.

“I’m really looking forward to having our community come downtown, visit the shops, and take part in the activities. I think we’ve got a lot of really great stuff this year,” LDBA board member Kathleen Hayden said.

Old Time Christmas is a family oriented community event designed to encourage residents and visitors to enjoy Ladysmith’s downtown. The event will feature buskers, face painting, trolley rides, horse and carriage, a petting zoo, and an Elf on the Shelf treasure hunt within LDBA businesses.

Activities will run the length of First Avenue from 49th Parallel to the Ladysmith District Credit Union, (LDCU).

Some businesses will also put on workshops and events related to Old Time Christmas. Although the event is Christmas themed, Hayden said that everyone can enjoy the event regardless of whether they celebrate Christmas.

“We’re really encouraging everyone to come downtown,” Hayden said. “It’s a family fun event with lots of activities for everybody.”

To promote Old Time Christmas, and shopping local, the LDBA and the LDCU have teamed up to give away $1,000 in Ladysmith Business Bucks. Three prizes will be given away, first prize is $500, second is $300, and third is $200. The Ladysmith Business Bucks can be spent at participating LDBA retailers.

“Our mandate and vision is to help create a successful downtown. We encourage people to shop local and support our local merchants,” LDBA president Andrea Rosato Taylor said. “Our local merchants are great believers in supporting local organizations, the synergy between healthy local businesses in turn creates successful local programs whether it be sports programs, Light Up, or programs like Take a Bite Out of Hunger and the Hamper program for LRCA.”

The Shop Local for Christmas contest ends December 12. Participants can enter by shopping downtown participating LDBA merchants.