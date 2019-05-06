Tired of high gas prices? Toyota drives home 7 awesome solutions!

With today's unprecedented gas prices, it's no surprise that drivers are looking for solutions. What if you could find not one, but seven?

Tiffany Nukoop, senior sales manager (left ) with Tianna, sales advisor, and three of seven of Toyota's hybrid models, Highlander, Camry and Prius.

From a sporty hatchback to an SUV with room for the whole family, you have more options than ever before. Better yet, they come with no compromises in room, style and drivability, notes Brian Choo, General Manager of Abbotsford’s OpenRoad Toyota Canada’s oldest Toyota dealership (formerly Sunrise Toyota).

When the first generation of hybrids hit the market years ago, the expense, lack of space and limited line-up held some people back; not any more! Today, price, style, features and resale value are comparable with Toyota’s traditional vehicles, but you might fill up half as often, for big savings.

While drivers are familiar with the Toyota Prius – the original hybrid-electric sedan – today’s lineup offers so much more. In fact, there are seven options in all among OpenRoad Toyota’s hybrid line-up.

So much to choose from

People are loving the Rav 4 Hybrid, for example – the familiar SUV they know and love with paired with powerful and efficient performance, and Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive capability. “There’s really nothing else on the market like it,” Choo says, noting 5o per cent of OpenRoad’s Rav 4 sales are hybrids.

Building on Toyota’s SUV options, The 2019 Highlander Hybrid offers style and convenience for your active family, with options including 7 or 8 passenger SUV models – perfect for those hockey roadtrips and family vacations! “We can’t keep the Highlanders in stock,” Choo says.

Two of Toyota’s most popular vehicles – the Corolla and the Camry – have also received the Hybrid treatment, offering an awesome driving experience with zero compromise.

The hybrid drivers know and love

“Even the Prius lineup has grown up,” Choo says.

Beyond the stylish new look for the 2019 Prius, the line also boasts new models and remarkable new capabilities, including an advanced electronic all-wheel drive system (AWD-e).

Pointing to the Prius Prime, a plug-in hybrid whose driving range and short charging time make it one of the most advanced Toyota hybrids ever built, “you may never have to buy gas again!” Choo says.

With so many options, if you’re considering a hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicle, it pays to speak to the experts. Who knows? You might never have to fill up again!

Discover the possibilities of Toyota’s hybrid lineup – including some great incentives during Red Tag Days – at 30120 Automall Dr. in Abbotsford or check them out online at openroadtoyotaabbotsford.com!