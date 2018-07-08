Time Winery names director of marketing

TIME Winery, due to open soon, has selected Nadine Allander as winemaker and Graham Pierce as director of winemaking. Photo courtesy Chris Stenberg

As TIME Winery prepares to open its doors to the public in downtown Penticton, they are announcing the appointment of Graham Pierce as director of winemaking.

With more than a decade of experience producing award-winning wines in the Okanagan, Pierce is a local British Columbian who grew up in Horseshoe Bay and received his winemaking and viticulture education from Okanagan College in Penticton.

TIME Winery, according to their release, is “an inspection away from opening.”

During the soft opening period, chef AK Campbell, executive winery chef, will lead the culinary program to offer a selection of daily appetizers, features, and drink options.

Prior to joining the team at ENCORE Vineyards, Pierce worked at Black Hills Estate Winery in Oliver, BC, where he has been for the past seven years, creating a lineup of wines including the premium Nota Bene. Before that he was at Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery and before that, a chef at Kelowna’s Summerhill Pyramid Winery

At ENCORE Vineyards, Pierce is supported in the winemaking duties by Nadine Allander, who was recently promoted from assistant winemaker to the position of winemaker.

“We have been industry friends with Graham for many years,” said Harry McWatters, CEO of ENCORE Vineyards.

“It is great to have him join our team. His pedigree of winemaking and knowledge in handling Okanagan fruits will allow Evolve Cellars, McWatters, and TIME Winery to continue making exceptional BC VQA certified wines that is a reflection of the land where the grapes are grown and the talented people who craft them.”

Pierce is also looking forward to his new role.

“The fun challenge will be to oversee and make a range of wines,” said Pierce. “After crafting still wines for so many years, I am most excited about the chance to create my first small batch sparkling wine.”

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram