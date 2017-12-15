Tim Hortons owners honoured

Jo-Anne Crawford of the North Okanagan-Shuswap Community Council, accompanied by Rob Scott, Brandon Scott’s father, presents Sicamous Tim Hortons owners Jonathan Dow,wife Dasha and Nicholas Dow with an Inclusive Employer Award.Photo contributed

Sicamous Tim Hortons owners Nicholas and Jonathan Dow consider Brandon Scott one of the team.

Scott has had a number jobs over the years but has remained a dedicated employee of Tim Hortons. Owners Jonathan and Nicholas Dow value his dedication and reliability. And Community Living B.C. (CLBC), the Crown agency responsible for supporting adults with developmental disabilities, value the Dow’s support for Scott.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, CLBC and the Okanagan-Shuswap Council’s Jo-Anne Crawford presented the Dows and their team with an Inclusive Employer Award, given to employers and staff who provide a welcoming, inclusive and supported workplace for people living with developmental disabilities.

“(The Dows) challenge Brandon like they do any other employee and have increased his hours of work, his duties and skill set,” says CLBC spokesperson Lisa Porcellato in a media release. “They are understanding when it comes to the unusual challenges that arise… working with his job coach to ensure safety is met and how to help when routine is broken.

“Their leadership, positive attitudes and ability to adapt are reflected within all their employees. People who know Brandon have seen a positive change in his attitude, skill base and language skills. Nicholas and Jonathan have become contributing members in the community, supporting numerous non-profits and community groups.”

The Dow’s said they are “extremely pleased with the dedication and reliability of those they hire,” including Brandon.

Unfortunately, Scott was ill and unable to attend the presentation. Attending on his behalf was father Rob Scott, president with the Sicamous-Malakwa Adult Resource Training for Community Living Society (SmartCL).

