Tickets on sale now for the Chamber’s 24th Annual Business Excellence Awards Oct. 26

The time to honour local businesses nears once more as the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce prepares for the 24th Annual Business Excellence Awards on Oct. 26, 2019.

It is being organized this year by Charlene Harrison, the outgoing president of the chamber for the last three years. She’s been involved with the committee that plans the awards ceremony for the last 10 years, something she’s greatly enjoyed to help do.

“It’s great for the community because the community is able to nominate their favourite businesses that they have got great service from, had a really unique experience or what have you,” Harrison said. “It’s certainly something that benefits the community as we are celebrating business, small businesses that is the backbone of the country.”

This year they had 66 businesses nominated in eight categories including Greatest Improvement, Retail Excellence, Service Excellence, Tourism Excellence, Production and Manufacturing, Tourism Excellence, Not for Profit Award, and Hugo Stahl Memorial Award by the community of Williams Lake.

All who will be in attendance on Oct. 26 for their cruise line themed award night entitled All Aboard, will be in store for a great entertainer, Harrison said, that is sure to be a lot of fun for the whole night at the Elks Hall. Tickets are going fast, she warned, with well over a 150 seats sold already.

You can buy yours now at the Tourism Discovery Centre for $85 a person, $160 for a couple and $600 for an entire table.

Harrison hopes that, regardless of the time of year, everyone takes time to support the unique local businesses that make the lakecity both a viable and interesting place to live.

