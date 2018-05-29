Three new businesses to consider in the Comox Valley this summer

A profile of three businesses that are - or will soon - be available to Valley residents

Summer is always a busy time for new business ventures, and the Comox Valley is no different. With business licences being approved and disapproved, here are three new businesses that are coming to the Comox Valley this summer or recently arrived.

Mexican churros food cart coming to Comox

In the mood for some Mexican dessert? If so, a new food cart will be stationed at the Comox Marina this summer.

Last month, the Town of Comox approved a Business and Parks Licence for Churro Chica, a dessert food cart that offers authentic Mexican churro recipes accompanied with various toppings.

Entrepreneur Marilyne Bizier started Churro Chica last summer in Kelowna. She said she is excited to bring her business to the Comox Valley, where she grew up.

“My cute little food cart truly brings a unique experience, new to the Comox Valley,” she wrote in a press release.

“I can guarantee that a visit to Churro Chica will not only satisfy your sweet tooth but will also bring happiness to your day.”

Security services company comes to Courtenay

British Columbia Protection Services (BCPS) has established its headquarters for its Vancouver Island operations in Courtenay. The BCPS provides nightly security detail and other security-related services to small businesses and residences.

According to BCPS president and CEO Jason Graff, all of the organization’s staff are licenced by the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and are trained by the Justice Institute of B.C.

The BCPS also offers alarm and emergency response, CCTV surveillance camera sales and installation, enforcement services, loss prevention, security audits, vacation checks, and mobile patrol.

“We’re not like the normal security companies. I think a lot of businesses and residences nowadays need to rely on private security as an alternative avenue to protect property than just the local police, as there’s obviously a lack of resources for policing,” said Graff. “One thing we deploy is technology in the field that allows us to be on the property. We’re always on site for you.”

The business’s Courtenay branch is located at Unit 105, 2960 Moray Avenue.

For more information on the BCPS, visit bcps.ca or contact info@bcps.ca

Influx of physicians arrive in the Valley this August

A new health clinic will launch in Comox this August.

The Port Augusta Family Practice will be located at the Comox Mall. The new space will offer five new practices, with physicians open to new patients.

Family physician James Ingrey, who also operates the Crown Isle Clinic, believes the new facility will help put a dent in the Valley’s health care demands. He mentioned how potentially thousands of Comox Valley residents do not have a family physician, according to the Division of Family Practice.

“It is of public importance and for the health of the Valley population in general that people are aware of this new facility,” he said. “Presently, many of these unattached patients attend the hospital for often routine care, and we know what burden that facility is presently experiencing.”

To pre-register with the Port Augusta Family Practice, call 250 338 1333 or visit portaugustaclinic.com