‘The Whistler of Chillwack’ is almost sold out!

Not all housing developments are alike. Sure, some can look like ‘little boxes all the same,’ but Cascade by Westbow feels different, and you notice it right away.

“It’s the Whistler of Chilliwack,” says Alissa, who recently moved in to her Cascade home.

Drive around the Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood and you’ll see what Alissa means. The steep roofs and exposed timber, thick forest and parkland, plus unbelievable views of the entire valley at your feet all give a mountain villa feel. Cascade started selling two years ago so there are just a few homes left — and if you think homeownership is out of reach in the Fraser Valley, you’ll be happy to hear that these Westbow homes are surprisingly affordable!

“All of the homes in Cascade are freehold duplexes, creatively designed to maintain privacy so you barely notice there’s a family next door,” says Brendan Robinson, Creative Director for Westbow Construction.

Front entrances and driveways are separated and offset, shared walls are minimized, and the freehold land ownership gives you a lasting confidence in your investment. And you can’t beat the affordability!

“We recently purchased a home at Cascades by Westbow. We were blown away by the elegance of the design, and the professionalism from all the staff we encountered. [They] went well above and beyond and left us feeling very happy with our purchase. We would definitely recommend buying from Westbow. They exceeded our expectations. Thanks again!!” wrote Cascade homeowner Heather Bakker.

Choose your style:

Shuksan: Large exposed wood beams, open rafters and a steep metal roof give these homes a mountain villa feel.

Cascade by Westbow is the Whistler of Chilliwack, with a mountain villa feel. Live in Shuksan to enjoy exposed wood beams and open rafters.

Shasta: Inspired by the second highest peak in the Cascade Mountain range, the two sides of these duplexes look almost like a mountain summit!

The homes at Cascade by Westbow, including Shasta, are inspired by the mountain peaks that surround them.

Rainier: The highest peak in the Cascade Mountains is also the highest home in Cascade by Westbow — the three-storey homes have high ceilings and a front-facing patio for soaking in the amazing views.

Rainier is the highest peak in the Cascade Mountains it’s also the tallest home in Cascade by Westbow.

Tatlow: The Tatlow gives a low profile from the street, but has a higher elevation in the back to nestle perfectly into the hillside. Bedrooms are easily accessible on the main floor.

Tatlow gives a low profile from the street, but has a higher elevation in the back.

Kitchens define every home’s main living space, so Westbow has given Cascade’s gourmet kitchens extra attention: large islands, recessed pot lighting and high ceilings make these spaces functional for you and stunning for your guests. Other little touches around the house add convenience: a natural gas BBQ line, two frost-free hose bibs, in-wall cable management above the fireplace and a central vacuum system roughed in.

When you’re not tucked indoors enjoying your mountain home, the Eastern Hillsides are full of recreation opportunities for the whole family!

Check out westbow.ca/cascade to learn more, and then reach out to Lisa Westeringh from Century 21 Creekside Realty to arrange a viewing at lisa@westeringhteam.ca or 604-846-7355. To keep up with other home ownership opportunities, follow Westbow on Facebook or Instagram.

Surrey Now Leader