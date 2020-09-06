The Wellness Room to offer yoga classes starting Sept. 8

The Wellness Room’s Rebekah Smiley (from left), Paul Couturier, Jessie Lens, Steph Huska and owner Shelly Paquette are excited to begin offering yoga classes Sept. 8 at their studio on First Avenue South in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

The Wellness Room owner and founder Shelly Paquette has witnessed first hand the benefits of yoga on both a person’s physical and mental health.

A certified holistic health practitioner, shiatsu therapist, energy medicine practitioner, five element iridologist, transformational life coach, reiki master teacher, reflexologist and yoga instructor, Paquette was introduced to yoga while attending the Windsong School of Healing in 2008 after finding and researching ways to deal with her own health issues.

“I was looking for some natural therapies to feel better and I originally tried acupuncture and it made a huge difference in my life, so I took training at the Windsong School of healing which offered Shiatsu therapy, based on traditional Chinese medicine, and it all started there.”

Paquette has been practicing and offering holistic health services for the past 15 years, however, recently saw an opportunity to offer a broader range of yoga services to the community.

She said she leapt at the opportunity to open her own studio at 71 First Ave. S in Williams Lake, the previous location of the Hobbit House.

Beginning Sept. 8, Paquette said The Wellness Room will be celebrating its grand opening with its very first yoga classes based out of the studio. She said The Wellness Room, with a team of six instructors including Rebekah Smiley, Paul Couturier, Jessie Lens, Steph Huska, Breanna Evjen and herself, offers a variety of yoga styles, whatever your ability and preference, from beginner to expert.

Curtis Seeger, a Raynor massage practitioner, iridologist, herbalist, body electronic practitioner, crystal and sound healer, meditation practitioner, Reiki master teacher and Aikido Sensei, also offers his services out of the basement of The Wellness Room.

“They’re so sweet. All of them,” Paquette said of her team. “They all wanted to teach yoga, so we met and talked about my vision, and they’re all super enthusiastic about teaching, so it will be very heart centered with how passionate they all are.”

Paquette said holistic health benefits include reducing stress and anxiety, specifically, and helping to promote a healthier attitude.

“It really helps with a lot of body pain, improves muscular ability and allows people to connect with their own self. They’re checking in more with their deep self, and seeing how they’re feeling,” she said.

“I say I like helping people explore their inner worlds, and always try to help people help themselves and give them lots of tools to be able to use them in their every day living. The biggest thing is helping with the physical body and emotional body.”

Aside from yoga, Paquette said The Wellness Room offers massage, Shiatsu, reflexology, aromatherapy massage, energy healing and readings, meditation, chair and traditional yoga, sound healing, group energy clearing and balancing, Reiki training and more.

So far, Paquette said the response from the community for in-studio yoga has been phenomenal.

“Everybody’s super excited to have a new space to go to and so many of the people love the instructors so they’re happy they’ll be able to take their classes again,” she said.

“A lot of people I’ve talked to have been missing their yoga practice so they’re happy to be starting again.”

For more on The Wellness Room visit www.thewellnessroom.info, call 250-305-7641 or find them on Facebook at ‘The Wellness Room.’

Williams Lake Tribune