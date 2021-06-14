The perfect menu for a summer of long-awaited reunions

When BC's restrictions ease your focus should be people — let someone else take care of the cooking!

Treat Dad to an epic outdoor barbecue from M&M Food Market in Chilliwack with bacon wrapped beef top sirloin steaks, garlic asparagus, a mouth-watering stuffed potato and carmel sea salt cakes for dessert.

Slowly but surely, the province is opening up. It is time, finally, to start organizing those backyard get-togethers, barbecues with friends you haven’t seen in over a year, beach hangouts with grandma and grandpa.

“This summer our focus is people, and spending quality time together,” says Rahul Ajwani from M&M Food Market in Chilliwack, and the store wants to help make organizing your next reunion a little easier. Your focus is your friends and family; let someone else worry about preparing the food.

Opening up in a new way, the M&M way

For Father’s Day: Treat Dad to an epic outdoor barbecue with bacon wrapped beef top sirloin steaks, garlic asparagus and a mouth-watering stuffed potato — choose classic, cheese stuffed, or broccoli and cheese stuffed.

A healthy meal without the effort — pop these supreme stuffed peppers in the RV oven while you listen to the birds at your Chilliwack campsite. To sweeten a summer potluck: Impress your friends with a delicious dessert. Lavalicious Chocolate Cake, Homestyle Apple Pie or Crème Brûlée… the choice is yours, but you might want to buy double so there’s enough to share!

When travel outside our local health zones opens up, it’s easy to take your trusted meal planner with you. If your kids will only eat M&M Extreme Crunch Chicken Chunks at home in Vancouver or Surrey, make your Chilliwack camping trip a cinch by picking up the same meal from the local store — no cooler required. With franchises across BC, it’s easy to grab fresh meals on the road.

“If you’re planning a weekend at Harrison or Cultus Lake, we can help you get organized. The best place to buy your supplies for your Chilliwack travel experiences is here in Chilliwack,” Ajwani says.

Shop online for appetizers, soups, mains and more at mmfoodmarket.com, or read up on recipes and find meal inspiration. Stop by the store at #2 45609 Luckakuck Way in the Cottonwood Mall for great service from Rahul, Manju and Naresh Ajwani and the rest of the staff. Open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Follow the store on Facebook for great meal ideas from staff and other customers!

