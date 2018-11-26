The Market concept shop comes to Vernon’s Triumph Coffee

Triumph Coffee in Vernon has teamed up with Okanagan-based subscription box service, Locality.

Triumph Coffee in downtown Vernon has teamed up with Okanagan-based subscription box service, Locality, to bring a collection of Okanagan-made products to Downtown Vernon Saturday, Dec 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What is being called ‘The Market’ features products such as women’s skincare, jewellery, reusable bags and more — all handmade right here in the Okanagan. The event, albeit timely for holiday shopping, has another message in mind.

“When we launched Locality our goal was to create new ways for people to shop local,” explains owners of Locality, Kate and Julia.

“The Market is another opportunity to bring our community together and support the shop local movement. We are super excited to co-host our first market with Triumph Coffee to showcase so many talented and forward-thinking artisans previously featured in past Locality subscription boxes.”

Vernon’s Triumph Coffee will act as the venue for this concept event which both businesses hope will give local entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their craft.

“We are really excited to be co-hosting event [The Market],” says owner at Triumph, Robin Hewitt. “It’s awesome when consumers are given the chance to meet the people who make the products they use, we’re just happy to be a part of this experience.”

The event will also feature acoustic music from Canadian singer, songwriter and producer, Jeff Johnson of Bailey Way Entertainment.

Triumph Coffee is located at 3401 30th Ave.

Parking is free downtown-wide this Saturday as part of the Downtown Vernon Association’s Free Parking Day series.