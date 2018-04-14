The Arbours breaks ground in Brentwood Bay

Excavators have begun working on the site of The Arbours - the latest condo development in Brentwood Bay and already, 40 per cent of the units are sold.

Excavators have begun working on the site of The Arbours — the latest condo development in Brentwood Bay and already, 40 per cent of the units are sold.

Being built on the former site of the Brentwood Bay United Church, it’s a collection of 30 one-and-two-bedroom condos, as well a four live/work homes — meaning there’s a commercial component to the project.

The church property itself was sold in 2016 when the congregation could no longer afford to keep it. It was sold to the Marker Group (builders of the Sidney Pier Hotel) and the parishioners merged with the Shady Creek United Church in Central Saanich.

The project is being done under BB West Developments Limited Partnership, with a consulting team of De Hoog & Kierulf Architects, the Marker Group and Inside Design Studio.

Work has started and the development team has targeted spring 2019 for completion.

Ingrid Jarisz with Newport Realty Sidney says the condos went on the market last fall and 40 per cent were spoken for before shovels hit the dirt.

“Brentwood has really become a desirable destination,” she said, noting the area’s lifestyle, outdoor activities, great schools and easy reach to the Victoria International Airport and downtown Victoria.

“It’s a really great community.”

The Arbours is being marketed to young professionals, first-time buyers and downsizers who want to stay close to home.

To learn more, visit www.thearbours.ca.

Information sessions are held every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Newport Realty in Sidney.