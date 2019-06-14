Terrace-area gold project shows strong promise

Juggernaut Exploration is set to begin its 2019 drill program on the flagship Midas property, just 23 km southeast of Terrace.

Still in its infancy, the gold project showed exceptional promise at the end of last year’s drill program with the discovery of the 2.1 km by 1.6 km King Solomon Trend, in which all drill holes intersected gold and polymetallic mineralization.

In a press release June 11 the Vancouver-based company said the discovery, in what’s already a world-class mineral setting, confirms the “strong potential” for a significant discovery.

“The results to date demonstrate we have barely begun to scratch the surface and could be seeing just the tip of the iceberg,” said Dan Stuart, director, president and CEO of Juggernaut. “This geologic setting and model have proven to host multiple world-class deposits, including the Eskay Creek high-grade gold VMHS deposit [Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulfide].

“The 2019 drilling is focused on unlocking the tremendous untapped VMHS potential of the Midas Property. The King Solomon trend has shown it has the right ingredients required — geology, alteration, geophysics and geochemistry — to quickly develop into a big VMS discovery.”

