TELUS announces 5G expansion to Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Telecommunications company says expansion part of larger $13-billion investment in B.C.

TELUS has announced the expansion of its 5G network to the Parksville Qualicum Beach region as part of a larger $13-billion investment in infrastructure and operations in British Columbia through 2024.

The company said strong network connectivity has played an important role in supporting both individuals and businesses throughout the pandemic in keeping them connected with critical information, resources and their communities.

Leveraging lightning-fast speeds, 5G technology offers Parksville and Qualicum Beach residents a leap in capabilities over their previous 4G networks, including increased capacity, ultra-low latency, network slicing and edge computing.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News