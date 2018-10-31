Tech company to open office in Nelson

Traction on Demand hopes to begin operations here in January

A tech company founded by a Nelson native plans to open an office in the city next year.

Traction on Demand CEO Greg Malpass says a team of 25 people will operate out of Nelson and will mostly include local recruits.

“There’s probably going to be a handful of people who aren’t working in technology jobs, really smart, really capable, but never had the opportunity because there aren’t a lot [of jobs] there,” said Malpass.

Traction on Demand, which currently employs approximately 450 people at offices in Burnaby, Toronto, Montreal, Houston and India, helps businesses implement the operating system Salesforce.

The company is currently searching for office space. Malpass said he hopes to have an initial team of five employees in Nelson in January, and that recruiting for other positions has already begun.

“The brain trust there is incredible,” said Malpass. “We’re trying to find a pathway to get in with the community, potentially even create paths for [Selkirk] students… but then we could create the jobs back home for them, too, so they could get back.”

Malpass, who graduated from L.V. Rogers in 1994 and founded Traction on Demand in 2007, said his company has seen employees start prioritizing family over life in large cities. That, he said, is what led in part to the decision to open up shop in Nelson.

The Nelson area has been shedding jobs this year. Twenty-seven people were laid off when Can-Filters was shut down by its parent company in June. That was followed by mass layoffs at Pacific Insight, which announced in October it was moving most of its operations to a facility in Mexico.

Malpass, however, is adamant the company is committing to Nelson for the long term.

“We know this will work. Actually it’s been proven out in the business already, so the commitment is substantial and enduring from my perspective.”

Related:

Hidden Innovators: Tech in the Kootenays

Nelson health tech startup wins awards

tyler.harper@nelsonstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction
Next story
Modernizing Houston one business at a time

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Proportional representation pros and cons: political players speak

    In a new poll, British Columbia voters are being asked if they want to stick with the current First Past the Post (FPTP) voting system or adopt proportional representation (PR).

  • ‘Extremely dry’ drought level in Houston region

    Bulkley River water levels fall to record low

  • Modernizing Houston one business at a time

    Business Facade Improvement Program helps local businesses refresh their look

  • Officials’ miscalculations caused chaos during wildfires, locals say

    Catherine Van Tine Marcinek managed to cope amid the wildfires last summer but not without high amounts of stress and confusion over what she said was misinformation spread by the authorities.

  • Cheque of Olympic proportions

    Blair McBride

  • I had a dream, or … did I

    There are all kinds of things that may or may not have meaning in our dreams

  • Elders tea at CNC

    Over 30 people, young and old, enjoyed salmon sandwiches, bannock, Niwus and tea at the Elders' Tea hosted Oct. 23, by CNC Lakes. Local RCMP Constable James Wingfield attended the event, held in the Aboriginal Resource Centre, (Tez Beykih), and, although invited as a guest, was asked many questions about the legalization of marijuana. A spirited conversation revolving around the subject ensued. Fun and information, good food and companionship were the orders of the day. Wet'suwet'en Elder, Rita George, received a gift of appreciation from the CNC Aboriginal Resource, Tez Beyikh Centre (ARC) staff Oct. 23. Rita learned CNC staff had started a collection of food for students in need. She started to come in with food for the freezer, baking and other supplies to donate to the ARC larder. The staff purchased a pair of moccasins and presented them to Rita at the Elder' Tea to thank Rita for her many acts of kindness over the years.