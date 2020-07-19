Taron retires after 43 years in business as owner of Ucluelet’s The Place furniture store

"We've had some trying times and some good times."

One of the many Ukee Days parades The Place participated in. (Submitted photo)

When Taron first opened his shop in the seventies he said it was actually supposed to be called ‘The Plaza’ since it was originally located at Davison Plaza.

“But my co-owner at the time, his writing wasn’t so clear, so it became ‘The Place’,” Taron recalls.

The longtime furniture salesman offers a tidbit of advice to young entrepreneurs.

“Make it fun and treat your customers with respect. Try and look after them as best you can,” he says.

Local carpenter Ian Shu has been providing custom furniture orders to The Place for over a decade.

“I’m sad to see it close, but I know Dave is looking forward to spending time with his family,” Shu told the Westerly over the telephone.

“Dave’s the guy you could call in a jam. I’ve had some appliance blow up and he’s been there. He’s quick and provides good service. He’s been a pillar of the community in terms of sponsoring youth sports and working on the West Coast Multiplex proposal. He literally is a staple of Ucluelet right down to Ukee Days. He was the guy on the megaphone waking everyone up,” says Shu.

At the end of the day, Patricia simply said it’s going to be great to have him home.

A younger Dave and Patricia Taron kick back on the sofa. (Submitted photo)

Hamburger kids at a past warehouse sale held at the community hall. (Submitted photo)

Dave Taron and former employee Jared Oye rock out. (Submitted photo)

nora.omalley@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ: Ucluelet loses one of town’s oldest art galleries

READ: Ucluelet’s Terrace Beach Resort is for sale

Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News