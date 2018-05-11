Taqueria Guerrilla opens at Gladstone Brewing Company

The taco stand replaces the Guerrilla Pizzeria, which will move to a new location on Fifth Street.

Customers of the Gladstone Brewing Company now have a different food type to supplement their beverages.

The Guerrilla Food Company officially launched its new taqueria at the micro-brewery at noon on Friday, May 11.

The business previously operated a pizzeria at Gladstone but announced in March it would be moving its pizza operations to a new restaurant location on Fifth Street, replacing it with a taco stand.

Read More: Guerrilla Food Company closes frozen food outlet to focus on new ventures

Guerrilla Food Company owner Jason Uglanica said the transition from pizzeria to taqueria at Gladstone went “really, really well.”

“As far as creating a kitchen out of another kitchen within 24 hours, re-opening, re-branding and re-doing all the things — I’m pretty freaking stoked right now,” he said.

“We’ve had so many good responses from it and I think the tacos are going to be a really good idea for the brewery.”

The current menu — which Uglanica said is still subject to change — includes a cauliflower kimchi, pork belly, beef short rib, vegetarian/mushroom, chorizo, and rockfish taco, ranging in price from $4.50 to $5.50. The tacos can be made into a larger burrito for $10.

The taco stand also offers ceviche and cheese dip with tortilla chips as snacks.

Uglanica said the Taqueria Guerrilla will source ingredients from local and regional providers. He mentioned the five-inch tortilla shells used for the tacos come from LXIM in the Cowichan Valley.

“We’re not doing Mexican, we’re using regional fare and doing things a little bit ‘our way’,” he said.

The very first customer to order a taco on Friday was Benjamin Philip, who was visiting the Comox Valley from Sooke.

“This is the first time seeing this. I think it’s creating a nice little buzz,” he said. “A good little patio. The menu looks great and so do the ingredients.”

Customer Jordan Offord said he’s excited about the food change at Gladstone, even though he was a fan of the pizza as well.

“I think it’s a great change. It means a little more variety,” he said.