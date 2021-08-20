Survey takes the pulse of Colwood business

The City of Colwood conducted a Business Retention and Expansion survey, which gathered feedback on the needs and interests of the local business community. (Black Press Media file photo)

A recent survey is helping the City of Colwood better understand the needs and interests of local business owners.

Random businesses in Colwood were contacted and asked to provide feedback and insight on the local business community and help with the city’s business development and attraction project.

Survey data will help the city turn emergency support protocols from its September 2020 economic recovery plan for businesses into long-term plans that encourage business growth and expansion. The data will also help determine which sectors best suit Colwood’s businesses and what future economic developments should be made.

ALSO READ: 28 years to save for a Greater Victoria home down payment: Bank report

The survey which wrapped up Aug. 13 aimed to target 100 random local businesses, according to Britney Stojke, engagement assistant for Colwood’s administration department. Certain respondents may be contacted again for a follow-up interview to provide additional information on challenges, opportunities and available resources.

Economic development consulting firm MDB Insight will assist with reviewing survey responses and assessing the challenges and opportunities currently presented to the business community. The project first launched in July and survey results will be presented to the Colwood’s Economic Prosperity Committee on Sept. 13 and shared on the city’s website.

“The city is eager to support our local business owners and understand the challenges and opportunities they face,” said Mayor Rob Martin in a release. “It’s an exciting time of growth in our community and Colwood is the place to be for new businesses.”

To learn more about Colwood’s business sector, visit colwood.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette