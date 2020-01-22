Surrey Women in Business Awards finalists named ahead of March event

Erin Brockovich will speak at the annual luncheon

Nominees for the 2020 Surrey Women in Business Awards have been announced in advance of a luncheon on Thursday, March 12.

Erin Brockovich is keynote speaker at the 11th annual event, at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Member tickets are $135 each, or $1,500 for a table of 11, while general-admission tickets are $155 each, or $1,725 for a table of 11. The awards are hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, with more details posted to businessinsurrey.com.

Brockovich, whose story of dogged persistence was told in a 2000 biographical film that starred Julia Roberts, will speak about “overcoming adversity” at the awards event, to be emceed by CTV’s Mi-Jung Lee.

Nominations were sought in the categories of Entrepreneur (small business), Entrepreneur (large business), Corporate Leader, Professional, Not-for-Profit Leader, Emerging Leader and Social Trailblazer.

The award finalists were announced Wednesday (Jan. 22):

Entrepreneur (Small Business):

Katrina Amurao, Katrina Amurao Personal Real Estate Corporation – RE/MAX 2000 – Surrey

Pavani Gunadasa, Clayton Glass

Jean Su, GenerationsE Software Solutions Inc.

Entrepreneur (Large Business):

Sandra Christian, Creative Kids Learning Centers

Christina Marcano, Silver Icing Inc.

Joy Mauro, Turnabout Luxury Resale

Professional:

Sara Forte, Forte Law Corporation

Emily Kearns, Ankenman Associates Architects Inc.

Dr. Monica Michel, SOMA MD

Not-for-Profit Leader:

Azra Hussain, Surrey Hospital Foundation

Beth Kish, Peace Arch Hospice Society

Sue McIntosh, Seniors Come Share Society

Corporate Leadership:

Gena Cole, Coast Capital Savings

Stephanie Howes, Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Diane Roy, FortisBC

Emerging Leader:

Donya Divsalar, Decode by SFU Aerospace

Cherie Storms, Pacific Customs Brokers Ltd.

Julie Wang, Tiny Planet Digital

Social Trailblazer:

Theresa Campbell, Safer Schools Together

Laura Mannix, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society

Kiran Toor, KidsPlay Youth Foundation

