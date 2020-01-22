Surrey Women in Business Awards finalists named ahead of March event

Nominees for the 2020 Surrey Women in Business Awards have been announced in advance of a luncheon on Thursday, March 12.
Erin Brockovich is keynote speaker at the 11th annual event, at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Member tickets are $135 each, or $1,500 for a table of 11, while general-admission tickets are $155 each, or $1,725 for a table of 11. The awards are hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, with more details posted to businessinsurrey.com.
Brockovich, whose story of dogged persistence was told in a 2000 biographical film that starred Julia Roberts, will speak about “overcoming adversity” at the awards event, to be emceed by CTV’s Mi-Jung Lee.
Nominations were sought in the categories of Entrepreneur (small business), Entrepreneur (large business), Corporate Leader, Professional, Not-for-Profit Leader, Emerging Leader and Social Trailblazer.
The award finalists were announced Wednesday (Jan. 22):
Entrepreneur (Small Business):
Katrina Amurao, Katrina Amurao Personal Real Estate Corporation – RE/MAX 2000 – Surrey
Pavani Gunadasa, Clayton Glass
Jean Su, GenerationsE Software Solutions Inc.
Entrepreneur (Large Business):
Sandra Christian, Creative Kids Learning Centers
Christina Marcano, Silver Icing Inc.
Joy Mauro, Turnabout Luxury Resale
Professional:
Sara Forte, Forte Law Corporation
Emily Kearns, Ankenman Associates Architects Inc.
Dr. Monica Michel, SOMA MD
Not-for-Profit Leader:
Azra Hussain, Surrey Hospital Foundation
Beth Kish, Peace Arch Hospice Society
Sue McIntosh, Seniors Come Share Society
Corporate Leadership:
Gena Cole, Coast Capital Savings
Stephanie Howes, Kwantlen Polytechnic University
Diane Roy, FortisBC
Emerging Leader:
Donya Divsalar, Decode by SFU Aerospace
Cherie Storms, Pacific Customs Brokers Ltd.
Julie Wang, Tiny Planet Digital
Social Trailblazer:
Theresa Campbell, Safer Schools Together
Laura Mannix, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society
Kiran Toor, KidsPlay Youth Foundation
