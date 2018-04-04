Surrey broker nominated for best in Canada

Sharnjit Gill (second from right) is a finalist in the 2018 Canadian Mortgage Awards. (Contributed photo)

A Surrey mortgage broker is among finalists in the 2018 Canadian Mortgage Awards.

Sharnjit Gill of Verico Superior Mortgage is one of 12 nominees in the category of Mortgage Broker of the Year (25 employees or less).

The awards – to be presented April 20 – recognize “the outstanding successes in leadership, service, innovation, support, and principle,” according to information on the CMA website.

In an email to Peace Arch News, Gill said it is “a great feeling to be recognized on the national level.”

The president and CEO of Verico said he began his career in 1969 at UCO Bank in India, relocated to Surrey with his family in 1995, and joined the Bank of Montreal a year later. He became a sub-mortgage broker in 2001.

Gill’s daughter, son and daughter-in-law all work at Verico.

In 2011, Gill was among six Surrey brokers to be named in the country’s Top 50 Brokers, by the Canadian Mortgage Professionals.

Nominations for the CMA closed on Jan. 26. The awards ceremony is to be held at the Liberty Grand in Toronto.