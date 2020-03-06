Sun Life cancels convention amid COVID-19 concerns

Sun Life Financial operates globally, and also has offices in the Okanagan. (Google Maps image)

Further travel plans are being cancelled amid coronavirus concerns.

Sun Life Financial, a global insurance and investment company, had plans to host a conference in Cancun later this month.

“As we continue to assess the evolving global COVID-19 outbreak, Sun Life made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 Convention and Elite Conference,” Sun Life Canada’s corporate communications specialist Connie Soave said.

The events were scheduled to take place March 23-27, 2020, in Cancun, Mexico.

“This action is in line with guidelines Sun Life has implemented across North America to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for our employees – and the world around us,” said Soave. “We are operating out of an abundance of caution and the utmost dedication to keeping our employees, advisors, clients and communities healthy.”

Sun Life has been operating in Canada for more than 150 years and includes offices in the Okanagan.

