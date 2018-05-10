Summerland wines win at Okanagan Wine Festival

Evolve Cellars's Riesling 2016 wins B.C. Wine of the Year

Wines from Summerland have received awards at this year’s British Columbia Best of Varietal Wine Awards.

The awards were presented May 2 at the Okanagan Wine Festival in Penticton.

Evolve Cellars won B.C. Wine of the Year for its Riesling 2016.

The wine was judged top of the 572 wines in this year’s competition. There were 34 varietal categories.

A panel of 28 judges narrowed the selection to 141 finalists with one winner titled as best in each category.

“With the talent in our B.C. wine industry, the quality of B.C. wines continue to increase,” said Christa-Lee McWatters, marketing director for Encore Vineyards. “This makes us especially thrilled to have won Wine of the Year.”

Other Summerland wines also received awards at the wine festival.

Evolve Cellars Riesling 2016 was named best Riesling $19 and under.

Evolve Cellars Frizzante 2017 and Evolve Cellars Pink Effervesence N/V each received silver in the sparking category.

Sumac Ridge Estate Winery’s Private Reserve Unoaked Chardonnay 2017 received gold in the Chardonnay $19 and under category.