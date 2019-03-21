StyleLine Interiors brings modern designs to Shuswap homes

A new business in Salmon Arm aims to help residents make their interior design dreams a reality.

StyleLine Interiors, owned by Patti Holmes, is moving into a new showroom and office space downtown on Lakeshore Drive, bringing 15 years of interior design experience to prospective customers.

“We are a kitchen and bath design place, so I sell cabinetry and do kitchen design, bath design, create offices and that kind of stuff. We are from Vernon originally and have just moved to the area recently,” Holmes says. “If you are looking for a brand new kitchen, bathroom, anything that requires cabinetry, we take it from beginning to end. The design process and all that is complimentary, the only thing you pay for is the cabinetry and installation.”

Read More: Why black is so hot for interior design

Read More: Shuswap home captures gold

After customers go through a consultation to determine what they would like to see out of their newly renovated space, StyleLine uses some technical design tools to show customers what they can expect from a finished product.

“We just go into your space, we measure, we do up a design and it’s all made up into a 3D rendering of what the cabinets or fixtures will look like. We have quite the program that we use; if you like what you see then hopefully you will buy the cabinets and we can come in and do the installation.”

Holmes says her favourite part of the process is the brainstorming sessions with clients, discussing what they like, comparing designs and patterns and getting creative about the process.

Read More: Flipping through the real-estate market

“The fun part is the designing of course. Just the interaction with the people, I really enjoy sitting and meeting people and going through the process with them and just watching them when they see their kitchen finally done and they are happy with it – that’s the best part for me. It’s fun being part of their excitement.”

StyleLine Interiors’ new showroom will be located in the former Pure Flowers at 40 Lakeshore Dr. NE.

Read More: Inspired style with Carey Salvador

@Jodi_Brak117jodi.brak@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.