Stripping, grubbing starts at former Courtenay theatre

Stripping and grubbing work has begun at the site of the former Palace Theatre, which will eventually become Palace Place at the corner of 5th and England in downtown Courtenay.

A commercial/residential building will be constructed at the corner of 5th and England in downtown Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo

The site had housed the E.W. Bickle Theatre since 1940 until a fire destroyed the building in 2007.

The new four-storey building will consist of commercial space on the ground floor, three floors of residential rental and an underground parking lot. It will contain 39 rental units: 30 one bedrooms and nine two bedroom suites.

Endure Projects Inc. expects the City of Courtenay will soon issue a building permit. Brian Moran, a partner at the firm, expects occupancy of the units in spring 2023.

Knappett Projects Inc. is the general contractor for the project.

