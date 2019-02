Bin 4 Burger Lounge has opened at 1616 Powick Road, in the same centre as the new Holiday Inn Express. Owned and operated by Dan and Sarah Blackmore and executive chef Mike Ringland of Victoria, the new restaurant is managed by Lehran Young of Kelowna. The restaurant has a modern contemporary feel and is just what it says. It’s all about burgers and sides, although they do have starters and a good selection of salads. The menu boasts 18 burgers served with your choice of house cut Kennebec French fries, spiced potato chips or a Bin 4 house salad, along with one of 10 dips. There are plenty of add-ons. Chris and I ordered the Black and Blue burger and the minted lamb burger. We shared a starter of goat cheese bruschetta, which was exceptional and plenty for the four of us and two desserts of Irish Cream cheesecake and flourless chocolate torte, which was also plenty for four to share. All the food was delicious with good portion size. Our server was Kayla Horricks and she was delightful. There are now five bin 4 Burger Lounges in B. C., including Victoria, Saanich, Langford and Vancouver. Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. www.bin4burgerlounge.com.

Two Kelowna lawyers have received prestigious appointments. Long-time lawyer, Clark Burnett with Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP has been appointed a provincial court judge. Clark currently practices in criminal defense and prosecution work for the Department of Justice (Public Prosecution Service of Canada). Steven Schwartz of Schwartz and Company is now a Master of the B.C. Supreme Court; one of 15 Masters in B.C. Steven was formerly with both Pushor Mitchell LLP and Benson Law LLP.

Speaking of Pushor Mitchel LLP, Angela Price-Stephens has joined the firm as associate counsel. She practices in the areas of professional indemnity and health care law and has a strong focus on medical malpractice and catastrophic injuries arising from the negligence of others. Price-stephens@pushormitchell.com

New board announced

The Kelowna Hotel Motel Association has a new board of directors for 2019. Dale Sivucha, general manager of the Coast Capri Hotel is the new president. The executive is made up of Don Culic, vice-president (Holiday Park Resort); Rosemary Paterson, past president (Best Western, West Kelowna); Heather Schaub, treasurer (Casa Loma Resort); Natalie Corbett, secretary (Accent Inns). Board members are Christa Park, Royal Anne Hotel; Melanie Atkins, Hotel Zed and Meg McManus, Sandman Hotel.

Our Rutland

URBA Uptown After Hours is Wednesday, March 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Aubin & Associates Notaries Public at 202-125 Highway 33 in the Rutland Plaza. www.ourrutland.ca

Roots & Vines Tour Co. was founded by Michael and Terri Metcalfe in 2015, and has seen steady growth over the past four seasons. They are also founding members on the board of the Thompson-Okanagan Tour Operators Association (TOTO). In late 2018, Terri Metcalfe purchased Distinctly Kelowna Tours from previous owner Debbie Dupasquier and inherited a legacy of quality operations dating back to 2010. Distinctly Kelowna is all set for the 2019 season, specializing in private wine tours, custom itineraries and corporate tour packages. They also offer adventure, culinary and cultural tours and offer a 15 per cent discount for all locals (Kelowna and West Kelowna) on their public tours. www.distinctlykelownatours.com; www.rootsandvinestours.com.

The Art of Dr. Seuss celebrates the 115th birthday of Dr. Seuss and the 60th Anniversary of The Cat in the Hat. Art Evolution at the Delta Grand Hotel is delighted to feature The Cat’s 60th Anniversary, one of the latest artworks from the Dr. Seuss Illustration Collection. The Cat in the Hat was written in 1957, so this small edition was released in commemoration of the literary feat that changed the world. Drop into the gallery and see all the Dr. Seuss artwork or visit www.artevolution.com/secret-art-of-dr-seuss.

Working with individuals of all ages and corporations, certified hypnotherapist Sara Laamanen guides her clients to change and transformation with a highly effective drive therapy method called Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT). Her sessions include a hybrid of positive hypnotherapy tools and techniques such as trance, regression and hypnotic conditioning and she guides her clients to powerfully overcome their issues. Sara not only teaches her clients to communicate with their subconscious mind, but also to directly access and rewire blockages that may be present. Clients experience breakthroughs in areas such as stress, anger, sleep disorders, weight and body image issues, health challenges, confusion and indecision, career transition, corporate and career performance and confidence. Located at 203-575 Osprey Avenue, Sara has local and international clients that she works with in person or via Skype. She also offers corporate services and delivers onsite training and customized packages. To schedule your complimentary 20 minute consultation call 250-826-7241 or visit www.saralaamanen.com

Bumbershoot Theatre and Film Society is entering a new and exciting phase with a new volunteer board. Their goal is to provide opportunities to writers, producers and anyone interested in learning and participating in all the roles in theater or film. It will also operate as an umbrella organization for film and theater groups that would like to produce their own projects. After the close of Bumbershoot Children’s Theatre 2017 season, volunteers from the theatre community stepped up to save the society from disbanding and are leading it to a new direction. They are now looking for new directors at large to get involved in their new endeavors in the community. The AGM is Tuesday, March 19 at 6 p.m. in the Theater Kelowna Society Set Shop in the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Contact bumbershoot2018tfs@gmail.com

Save the date

I am pleased to be the MC for a wonderful event each year. Save the date for Divas & Diamonds Ladies Night Out on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Hall. This event is hosted by Peachland Lions Club and it is anextremely reasonably priced event for ladies, with proceeds going to the KGHFoundation. Shelley Sweeney and Lynne Herrin and the club do an excellentjob. Enjoy a fashion show, champagne reception, sumptuous buffet dinnerprovided by award winning chef Adam Relvas, raffle prizes, photo booth andthe ever popular reverse jewellery draw where every 10th ticket drawn wins,provided by J.K. Scmidt Jewellers. Other sponsors are The View Winery,Okanagan Woman Magazine, Bell Media, Pink Pumpkin, Galleria Fashion,KelownaNow.com, Loyal Hair, John Edwards, National Bank Financial and TheDaily Courier. Tickets only $99.00 per Diva at www.pachlandlions.com or www.eventbrite.ca. Call Shelley at 250-212-2025 or Lynne at 250-767-6225 for info or tickets.

Congratulations

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) havepresented Leigh Sindlinger, senior analyst at Kal Tire with adistinguished service award for her commitment and dedication to young people to be financially savvy. Through CPA Canada’s Financial Literacy Program, Leigh has volunteered as a finial literacy educator for severalyears and has delivered more than 100 financial literacy workshops inOkanagan schools for students in Grades 3 to 12, helping young people learnvaluable financial skills such as budgeting, saving, and managing credit.

Dinner time!

The Westbank Lions Club is hosting its 18th annual pickerel dinner Saturday, March 16 at 5:00 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Community Hallfeaturing St. Patrick’s Day Entertainment. Tickets $20 available from Home Hardware or Jack Lucas at 250-707-1317. No reserve seating or refundas this is a sell-out event.

Kelowna’s Spring Ladies Fashion Flea Market is Saturday, March 9th, 2019from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse. The event willhave ladies clothing, shoes and accessories and is on a Saturday this time.This is a great place to find new to you treasures, save money and beentered to win door prizes. Entry fee is only $5, with a portion to goingto Mamas for Mamas and the first 100 ladies through the door will receive areusable gift bag. www.greatclosetcleanout.com

InspireHeath is a not-for-profit Supportive Cancer Care organizationapproved by the BC Ministry of Health providing programs and services toenhance quality of life, health and well-being of people living with cancerand their families. It is hosting its third Annual Rain Walk fundraisingevent on Sunday, March 3 at Parkinson Rec Centre, starting at 9 a.m. Last year the event saw had 130 participants and raised almost $19,000. Thisyear, the goal is to raise $20,000.00 for Kelowna alone to sustain its cancer rehabilitation service. Dr. Hannah Nette will attend from Victoria and Elizabeth Rupple will share her cancer journey. www.inspirehealth.ca/rainwalk.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 60th Kirsten Moxness (Feb. 27); John Matzgkeit (Feb. 27); Norm Lecavalier (Feb.27); Andrew Carter (Feb. 28); Jack Klassen (Mar. 4); Ken Laloge (Feb. 28); John Crofts (Feb. 28); Ken Salvail (Feb. 29); Brad Sieben (Mar. 1); Karen Harper (Mar. 1); Rick Patterson (Mar. 2); Jock Craddock (Mar. 2); Rick Pushor (Mar. 2); Faye Wills (Mar. 3); Bruce Murray (Mar. 3); Leon Gaba (Mar. 3); Nancy Wise (Mar. 4); Sandra Hofer (Mar. 5); Kellie Amis (Mar. 5); Penny Ivens-Baker (Mar. 5); Linda Frisby (Mar. 5).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councilor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.