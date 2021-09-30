Straight from DeHart

UMAMI, Crave the Fifth is not just a dressing, but also a finishing sauce and dip which is gluten free, vegan, and low in sodium.

Owned and operated by Joanna Best and Stephanie Gaudette the company now has a new production facility with a huge commercial kitchen at 101-2495 Enterprise Way. UMAMI is Japanese for savory and Crave the Fifth is the little-known youngest sibling of the four familiar tastes which are sweet, salty, bitter, and sour. It was created by Joanna’s husband, Justin Best, chef at BNA Eatery & Brewery. UMAMI has introduced two new flavours of Chipotle Caesar and Curried Maple, along with their original brand. The new Curried Maple can be used on curry, rice bowls, seafood, pakora, samosas, roasted potatoes, kabobs, warm grains, kale, and greens. The new Chipotle Caesar is great with Caesar salads, chicken, roasted veggies, garlic bread and salmon. Joanna and Stephanie started producing on a part-time basis about 20 cases per month and now, with the new facility, they can produce 280 cases per month. You can purchase UMAMI at Independent Grocer, Quality Greens, Lakeview Market, Save-On Foods, Don-O-Ray Market, other local markets, order on-line or curbside pickup. Check-out www.umamicravethefifth.com for wonderful recipes, including Chipotle Caesar Cauliflower, Traditional Cod Cakes or Curried Maple Warm Potato Salad. The commercial kitchen is also available for rent to other gluten free food processors.

Orchard Park celebrated a milestone and turned 50 on Sept.28. They opened their doors with two anchor tenants: Simpson-Sears and The Bay. At a cost of $10 million, it was developed on a former orchard and was considered out of town. Fast forward to today, Orchard Park is the largest enclosed shopping Centre between Calgary and Vancouver with over 160 retailers. Over the past 50 years, Orchard Park has undergone many renovations, the most recent project underway in the previous Sears Home location, which will see a new entrance and the arrival of Structube and Planet Fitness in early 2022. Canadian Blood Services Plasma Centre opened its doors in July of this year. Catherine Whittingstall is the general manager of Orchard Park and Vikki Webster is the marketing manager.

QB Gelato & Bakery, 1884 Dayton Ave., in the Landmark District now has Roman hand-crafted pizza tiles. What makes it different? The dough is made focaccia style with a light, airy crust made with olive oil, flour, water, yeast, and salt. It is shaped and baked in large rectangle pieces, not a triangle like most pizzas. Toppings have been kept in three classic styles, including Margarita, Potato and Rosemary and Prosciutto and Artichoke. The cheese is Fior Di Latte, which is like a cow milk mozzarella, which is very popular in Italian cooking, along with fresh basil, which QB gets from local business Unearth Organic. We sampled a piece of all three pizzas, and they were all fresh, delicious with generous portions. While you are picking up the pizza, you can also take home some gelato, fresh baked goods, or bread. QB’s Better than a Muffin is a new home-made product much like an Australian pastry called Friand that is gluten free using almond and rice flour. Ask about QB’s popular new supper club. Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday until 8 p.m.

Well-known hair stylist Terry Hoogewoonink has returned to work at Smart Style Hair Salon by Regis, located inside Walmart in West Kelowna. Terry will be working Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. She welcomes all her former clients and new ones to visit her for all your hair care needs. For appointments call 250-768-4274.

Smitty’s Family Restaurant in the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, 2170 Harvey Ave., has returned to its regular restaurant hours. Join them Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday’s from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trajectory is a new published novel by a new local author Greg Balkwill. Following four decades in the sales arena, Greg felt led to write a guide or playbook targeted at salespeople at the front end of their sales careers in hopes of leading them around the potholes most salespeople fall into. Greg speaks directly to and addresses your pain points. If you are a seasoned sales professional, you will find yourself asking, “Why didn’t I think of that sooner?” It is written to encourage high moral and ethical behavior in selling. The subtitle of the book is “Elevate Your Selling Skills Now. Transform From Salesperson to Sales Professional.” Greg is a certified sales professional with 40 years experience. The book is available at Mosaic Books, Indigo in Orchard Park and Kennedy’s Parable Book Store.

INCA Renewable Technologies, manufacturer of natural fibre composites, has announced the closing of a Series A financing of $4.5 million CDN from private investors. Local Chairman and CEO David Saltman says this funding will enable them to complete the design and engineering of their fibre processing facility in western Canada and their bio-composites factory in Elkhart County, Indiana. INCA will utilize their team’s decades of experience in fibre processing and bio-composites manufacturing to produce compounded pellets that are intended to replace glass reinforced plastics in the production of automotive interiors and consumer products. It will also produce large dimension panels that are a direct replacement for the rainforest plywood currently used in recreational vehicles, furniture, flooring, and Hollywood movie sets. Gary Balthes is the CTO, Paul Bullock, COO; Camille Saltman, CMO; Karl Nicholas, vice-presiden of Business Development and Danny Allen Fieldberg, VP of Canadian operations of the company. www.incarenewtech.com

TELUS Community Ambassadors would like to recognize Betty Vogl of the TCA Club: Okanagan-Kelowna, as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year winner. Betty has been retired for over 30 years and has been an active volunteering member of the Okanagan Ambassadors since 1997 through the Pioneers. Since 1998, Betty and her team have made 4,357 cancer hats for those losing their hair during treatment and has stuffed 1,114 knockers for women who have lost a breast or both to cancer. She has helped Kits for Kids backpack distribution and the list goes on and on.

Congratulations to the following teams who were winners in the GOLFBC Championship Pro Am at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club. Team OV (GolfBC Group), with players Peter de Zwager, Dustin Sargent, Mikel Johnston, and Pro Brendan Leonard (First Place); Krueger Electric Team 1 with players Dalton Callies, Mat Leighton, Kenton Gallaway and Pro Sundarshan Yellamaraju (Second Place); Krueger Electric Team 3 with players Jazz Singh, Kulbir Randhawa, Dave McAnerney and Pro Travis Fredborg (Third Place). Prize draws were won by Dominic Petraroia who won a TaylorMade Steam Whistle Golf Bag and Terry Wardrop who won a Steam Whistle Retro Cooler. www.golfbcchampionship.com

The Central Okanagan Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is hosting their first fundraiser with hopes of raising $20,00.00 for their chapter’s awareness and youth programs as well as to train new victim services volunteers. Champions for MADD is a virtual event on October 15th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. with a silent auction, musical performances, and guest speakers. Tickets are available on Trellis by way of only a $5.00 donation at www.trellis.org/champs4madd. There are may great live auction items including a VIP lunch with West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, VIP lunch with myself WestJet Flight, Las Vegas vacation package or luxury accommodations for two at Best Western Plus Revelstoke. Laura Garcia is the MADD Central Okanagan President.

Happy 60th Anniversary Ev and Shari Rea (Sept. 30).

Happy 60th Anniversary Al and Marilyn Strachan (Sept. 30).

Happy 50th Anniversary Ted and Terrie Farr (Oct. 1).

Birthdays of the week

Betty Casey (Sept. 29); Shawn Pearson (Sept. 29); Chris McCallum (Sept. 29); Steve Jarvis (Sept. 30); Larry Langton (Sept. 30); Kyleen Myrah (Sept. 30); Suzie Docherty (Oct. 1); Dave Lindsay (Oct. 1); Mary Jane Drounin (Oct. 1); Justin O’Connor (Oct. 1); Ruth Hill (Oct. 1); Lorene Charlton (Oct. 2); Mikayla Erickson (Oct. 2); Cody Blanleil (Oct. 2); Tammy van Wilde Rode (Oct. 4); Courtney Hesse (Oct. 5); Kyle Blanleil (Oct. 5); Dave Proctor (Oct. 5).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna Capital News