Straight from DeHart

Lake House Marine & Surf Shop has opened in the former August Motorcars dealership location at 884 McCurdy Pl. in Kelowna.

You won’t miss their sign, as Lake House has large sunglasses in their logo clearly displayed on their building sign. The company is managed in Kelowna by brothers Brennan and Carter Spear who operate as co-general managers. Both Brennan and Carter are not new to the marine industry, as both were employed at Seca Marine in Lake Country for many years. Lake House Marine is an Edmonton-based company under the YACHIMEC Auto Group. Look for the Kelowna location’s MasterCraft and Crest along with pre-owned water crafts. The company offers storage, full service, detailing and boat handling, while the retail board shop carries surf and wake boards, water skis, tubes, accessories and Travis Mathew brand clothing. Lake House also has a partnership with Wizard Lake Marine.

The Five Points Quality Meats is owned and operated by butcher Steve Vereschagin. Five Points does meat processing for local farmers, but has now expanded with a retail section to offer all their in-house made meat products to the public. Located at 2670 Enterprise Way, tucked behind Budget Rent A Car, Five Points source their beef from B.C. farms in the Okanagan and across the Southern Interior. Check out the shop’s home-made sausage, bacon, pepperoni and Wild Paw Raw Dog Food. Just in time for the BBQ season, available now are homemade smokies, burgers and Steve’s specialty, one-of-a kind hot dogs from his own special recipe. Open Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Check-out their Facebook page or email 5pointsmeats@gmail.com.

Clara Jasinski is the studio manager at Evolved Strength Training, located at 101-1447 Ellis St. The program is personalized slow motion strength training, with trainers focused on every detail to make the training safe. The training is short, five minutes, one to two times per week, and Evolved will never waste your time with ineffective exercise. The training is science-based with proven results using HIT (High intensity training) on medical grade equipment.

Foodies will not want to miss these upcoming culinary workshops at Okanagan College. The cooking series will give adults the opportunity to discover new skills and explore different flavours while learning in the college’s commercial kitchens under the guidance of Okanagan College’s Red Seal Chefs. Sign up for Dinner Party – Wine and Dine Series – Mediterranean, June 11 and 12; Learn to Cook Series – French, June 15-17; Vegetarian Cooking and Nutrition Series with Farmers Market Tour and Cooking Class, June 26; or Bread and Pastry Series – Sourdough, June 25-27. For more information and to register visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/tradesculinaryworkshops

Serving on the 2021-22 board of directors for Tourism Kelowna: Annika Betts (Sandhill Wines); Audrey Surrao (RauDZ Creative Concepts); Carla Carlson (Comfort Suites); Cedric Younge (Hyatt Place); Dale Sivucha (Coast Capri); Edan Fay (The Royal Kelowna); Jon De Bruyne (Kelowna Concierge); Joseph Clohessy (Delta Hotel); Kelly Watt (Sandman Hotel); Kristi Caldwell (Wiseacre Farm Distillery); Michael J. Ballingall (Big White) Nataley Nagy (Kelowna Art Gallery); Natalie Corbett (President Hotel Motel Association); Gail Given (City of Kelowna); Penny Gambell (District of Lake Country), Sam Samaddar (YLW); Thom Killingsworth (Kelowna Yacht Club). Outgoing board members are Heather Schaub (Casa Loma) and Dan Matheson (Okanagan Golf Club).

Kudos to Studio9 School of the Arts. Traditionally, the school celebrates Nurses Week each May with a performance at Kelowna General Hospital. This year, as we all know, is the need for a switch. With a play on Scrabble, students in Grades 6 to 12 each made letter tiles to create words they feel describe nurses. The ceramic tiles have been affixed to a four-by-eight painted sheets of plywood and put on a large easel for display in KGH for all the nurses and others to see. In past years, Studio9 have created skits, spoken word poetry, sang songs and read stories, which they have been able to perform right at the nurses stations throughout KGH. Mike Guzzi is the executive director of the school.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) invites applications from creative and diverse youth, ages 13-18, from Kelowna and West Kelowna to join its new RCA Youth Arts Council. Council initiatives may include hosting an open-mic poetry night, youth talent showcase, publishing a collection of Kelowna-based youth writing, creating a virtual exhibition space for short films, fashion shows, or organizing a fundraising activity to support youth projects. Applications can be found at https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/get-involved/youth-council/. Deadline to apply is June 30. For more information contact Andrew Stauffer, RCA community and education programming specialist, at programming@rotarycentreforthearts.com. Colleen Fitzpatrick is the executive director of the RCA.

Happy 60th anniversary

Mike and Val Degenais (May 20).

The Crohn’s and Colitis Canada annual Gutsy Walk is Sunday, June 6, across Canada. This year’s virtual walk will raise funds for research, patient programs, advocacy and awareness. Crohn’s and colitis are autoimmune diseases that cause the body to attack itself, leading to inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract. More than 270,000 Canadians live with the disease. For more information, to sponsor a participant, donate or to register for the virtual walk visit www.gustywalk.ca or call Donna Gallagher at 778-940-9066.

In collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, the Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society will co-host a live interview event with Dr. Audrey Tang on June 2, from 5 to 6 p.m. titled Algorithms into Humanities – Conversation with Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang. This presentation will focus focuses on the role of Taiwan’s democracy, welfare and digital power in the context of globalization, transformative technology and social innovation. The forum will be chaired by Dr. Chia-Ling Yang (University of Edinburgh) and the discussant is Dr. Wayne Lai (UBC – Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society). Free online event registration at https://reurl.cc/a53x04.

The AGM of the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is Tuesday, May 25, 5:30 p.m., in a virtual format. For more information on the upcoming chamber board nomination and election process, to to www.lakecountrychamber.com.

Birthdays of the week

Klein Felt (May 19); Marg Bernath (May 19); Brian Mack, McCune (May 22); Ken Derer (May 19); Martha Laser (May 19); Tim Morton (May 20); Kelly Sucloy (May 20); Corrie Metzger (May 20); Doug Stranaghan (May 20); Regan Bartel (May 21); Beryl Itani (May 21); Judy Stewart (May 21); Dino Gini (May 22); Richard Hooper (May 22); Francis Braam (May 23); Allan Tozer (May 23); Travis Hackl (May 24); Dave (Teapot) Dunscombe (May 25); Ron Mattiussi (May 25); Lynn Pedde (May 25); Deb Dunnigan (May 25).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca.

Kelowna Capital News