Straight from DeHart

O-Machi Taiwanese Appetizer Bento House is located at 101-1014 Glenmore Dr., across from the Kelowna Golf & Country Club.

Owned and operated by a delightful couple, Ryan and Winnie Lai, O-Machi has a full fresh takeout menu of appetizers, fried rice, fried noodles, Taiwanese bento, noodles, noodle soup and a huge selection of bubble tea and fruit tea. We tried an array of menu items including O-Machi chicken popcorn, pineapple prawns, oyster mushrooms, minced pork rice bowl, house special spicy wontons, beef noodle soup and Taiwanese sausage fried rice. The minced pork rice bowl and beef noodle soup were the most traditional. O-Machi’s portions are generous and their prices are reasonable. If you like bubble tea or fruit tea, or have never tried it, I would recommend the house milk tea with pearls or the taro jade milk tea. Also popular is the fresh passion fruit green tea and the new plum sparkling. You will be served them with a straw made from plants. O-Machi has daily lunch specials, Tuesday to Friday. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Kelowna Capital News, West K News and Lake Country Calendar will publish a positioned wrap on the outside of the May 19 and 20 editions of both newspapers called Pay It Forward. It is to help local businesses that are struggling due to the pandemic. Here’s how it works. A business that buys a spot on the wrap to promote their own business will have the opportunity to gift a 1/4 page colour ad to another business that is struggling – your favourite local restaurants or small businesses or any other business that has suffered during the pandemic. There are limited spots on the wrap so businesses will want to sign up as quickly as possible. To participate, contact Karen Hill, group publisher, at the Kelowna Capital News by email Karen.hill@blackpress.ca or call 250-215-2222.

Tourism Kelowna, in partnership with Orchard Park Shopping Centre, has opened a new satellite visitor centre located at the mall Guest Services Kiosk. The new location joins the downtown Kelowna Visitor Centre, the information kiosk at Kelowna International Airport, the mobile events kiosk and virtual/online visitor services undertaken by Tourism Kelowna.

Compassionate Companion is owned and operated by Monique Saebels. A community support worker who has worked with seniors and people with developmental disabilities for more than 15 years, Monique helps seniors and their families do everything from companionship, errands and doctor appointments to palliative care. Her inspiration came from caring for her father for 10 years, who had Alzheimer’s disease, and today still cares for her 86-year-old mother. Learn more at www.compassionatecompanion.ca.

The Kelowna Okanagan Mission Rotary Club continues its tradition of hosting the annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction, this time virtually on May 2, 6:30 p.m. With the support of their partners and sister club, Rotary Now, they have a fun evening planned to help raise much needed funds for local charity organizations. For formation, tickets and to bid on the auction items, visit https://trellis.org/fun_f8w4ibpr5u for more information.

Clean out those file cabinets and storage areas and get rid of those unwanted papers and files – Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers will host a Community Shred Day on Saturday, May 15 at the regional district administrative office parking lot, 1450 KLO Rd., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring and shred financial and personal documents to be shredded on-site by Okanagan Paper Shredding. Shredding is by donation with a minimum $5 per box. All proceeds to assist the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers program. Gerry Guiltenane is the program coordinator of Crime Stoppers. For more information call 250-470-6211.

Five Kelowna authors are launching their new book Fear Less with a book signing at Priest Creek Family Estate Winery, 2555 Saucier Rd. in east Kelowna, on May 8, from 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the book signing will be donated to the Women in Leadership Foundation. Locals Christine Esovoloff, Sharon Hughes-Geekie, Kristen Thompson, Kristy Keus and Andrea Kelly are co-authors of Fear Less, an anthology compiled by 14 authors from across Canada and the U.S. Topics explored in the book include eating disorders, fear of abandonments, aging, fear of change and the imposter syndrome. The timing of this book could not have been better, with the pandemic igniting all sorts of fears and taken a toll on our general mental health. The book is available at Chapter Indigo, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

Congratulations to the following City of Kelowna Civic and Community Awards Recipients. Central Okanagan Region Nutrition Society – Meals on Wheels (Volunteer Organization of the Year); Peter’s Your Independent Grocer (Corporate Community of the Year Award); and Columbia Bottle Depots (Champion for the Environment).

Brent Carmichael’s video titled Black to mark Black History Month was released in February on YouTube. The video represents his vision of how love can change the way we interact with each other and heal as we move forward together and not divided. Take a look at this positive and education based music video:

Brent has also started two initiatives this year. On Course for Change aims to get minority youths engaged and excited about the game of golf. Turn Fears Into Gears focuses on opening the world of motorsport to youths regardless of gender or ethnicity. Check out https://gofund.me/6821152c8.

The inaugural Hands in Service Charity Golf Tournament is set for Friday, June 25, at Sunset Ranch Golf Club. Organizers are looking for sponsors, registrants and donations for the silent auction. Hands in Service restore hope and dignity through tangible acts of kindness to health and mobility challenged individuals and families in the Okanagan. Pam Watland is the field coordinator of Hands in Service. Visit www.handsinservice.ca/golf-event.

Hosted by Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna, 2550 Boucherie Rd., Art in the Park 2021 invites submissions of paintings, sculpture, metal, glass, wood art, pottery and other forms of fine art. The event is July 3-4, outside from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Open to artists across the Okanagan Valley, there is no fee for participation. COVID health measures will be in place and all artists, guests and staff will be required to wear masks. Submission deadline is May 28. Apply at https://tripetto.app/run/OFTH1ECHYV.

Third Space Life Charity and West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary have made it possible for young adults who live on the Westside to have more opportunities to access mental health care support. Through the Love for the Westside Virtual Silent Auction, the Daybreak Rotarians raised close to $6,000. The funds will be donated to Third Space Charity to help launch Mental Wellness West, a new program that dedicates funding for free, supportive care counselling for young adults between 18 and 29 who live on the Westside.

