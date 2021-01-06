Straight from DeHart

Tasty 2 for 1 Pizza has opened at 113-1940 Kane Rd. in the former Aroma Pizza location in Glenmore.

Recently relocating from Prince George, the pizza outlet is owned and operated by two sisters, Navreet Sandhu and Navroop Dhillon. Tasty makes their own house-made dough fresh daily and offers regular soft crust or thin crust. Along with the regular pizza creations, the gals are now including authentic Indian flair to the pizzas, including paneer, tandoori chicken and butter chicken pizzas. There is also a good selection of many other pizzas, including Italian authentic artisan styles, chicken creations, meat lovers, vegetarian delights, Tasty’s Toothsome or one of two intense pizzas, which offers hot and spicy or hot Mexican. You can also create your own pizza or try their homemade lasagna, cheesy sticks, calzone, Greek salad or chicken wings. We tasted the butter chicken and Hawaiian pizza that comes with bacon, both with the regular soft crust and they were delicious. Tasty 2 for 1 offers pick-up, Skip the Dishes or Doordash. Open Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-717-5772 or visit www.tasty2for1pizza.com.

During the holidays at Gateway Casinos and Entertainment, normally their more than 8,000 employees look forward to supporting local charities and non-profit organizations throughout the communities where Gateway operates. In Kelowna, Gateway operates Playtime Casino downtown on Water Street. Unfortunately, this year has been very different as all Gateway properties are closed and the majority of their employees remain unable to return work. Despite the challenges that COVID has placed on the gaming industry, Gateway is still making a holiday donation to their communities across Canada. The casino operator has donated more than $78,000 to local food banks, Christmas bureaus and non-profit organizations. In Kelowna, through the GatewayGIVES charity program, Playtime Casino donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Last year, Gateway and its properties donated over $1.3 million in monetary and in-kind support as well as countless hours of volunteer time.

And the winner is…

The winner of the Paris Jewellers Christmas Giveaway of the earrings and necklace valued at $158 was Julia Barrill.

Considering a holistic healing alternative? Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, Reiki and Access Bar Practitioner Kristine Stewart owns and operates Hypnotherapy Services by Kristine out of Center Medical Massage Therapy Clinic, 204-110 Highway 33 West (above Valley First). Kristine tailors sessions to an individual’s specific goals to promote comfortable, positive change from within. While she likes helping women empower and heal themselves after experiencing trauma, she says there are many instances in which hypnotherapy may be beneficial to move past a fear; manage anxious thoughts or feelings; develop positive coping mechanisms; quit unwanted habits such as smoking, or to manage chronic pain; increase self-acceptance or to promote mental training in the boardroom, classroom or sports field. To book a session or for more information contact Kristine at kris@hypnotherapybykristine.ca.

Lash and brow expert and the owner of Luminesce Artistry, Alanna Olivares, has launched her new website at www.luminesceartistry.com in collaboration with Kelly Baker Brows and Tori Belle Magnetic Lashes. Luminesce Artistry provides lash and brow services and now the public can purchase Olivares’ product lines through her new website, which is the official provider of Kelly Baker products in Canada. Alanna has accreditations from several reputable institutions, including Can-West Esthetics, Sugarlash Pro Academy, Lilypad Spa and Swiss Color Canada. She has also received training and certification from Phi Brows, Eyelusionz Beauty Concepts, MAA Studios and Kelly Baker, along with receiving several awards for her skills and dedication to the beauty industry. In business since 2015, Alanna is an educator as well as specializing in lash extensions, lash lift, brow lamination, microblading, threading, sugaring and teeth whitening.

BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 celebrates remarkable individuals in our community over the age of 40 as a means to showcase mentors, champions and role models who encourage and foster the future leaders of our community. Partnering with the media in the valley, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will highlight new honourees between February and July, 2021. Nominate someone today at www.kelownachamber.org.

The RE/MAX Kelowna agents in Kelowna have been generous to the community in support of the RE/MAX Realtors Legacy Foundation, which recently donated $10,000 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. This past year, RE/MAX Kelowna has donated more than $35,000 to the food bank, which translates in about $100,000 worth of grocery buying purchasing power. The foundation also donated $5,000 to support the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign. Jerry Redman and Peter Kirk are the owner/managing directors of RE/MAX Kelowna.

Mary Miller, who passed away in October at the age of 83, was the type of nurse who, when the phone rang, would help her colleagues in the middle of the night. In celebration of all the love she gave her patients and especially those closest to her, the Miller family has made a $150,000 donation to the Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre. Dean Miller, her husband of 62 years and co-founder of Miller & Wyatt, a local auto parts store, was pleased and honoured to do this for Mary, along with sons Bruce and Brian, and daughter Kathy Hattrick. The gift will support the student collaboration room, a shared study and technology space primarily, but will also support a care bed unit and another student gathering and study lounge.

The nomination period for the 46th annual Kelowna Civic & Community Awards is now open until Friday, Feb. 12. Criteria for all categories and nomination forms are available on the city website at www.kelowna.ca/civicawards. The program includes 13 awards that honour volunteers, artists, athletes, environmentalists and businesses. Up to three finalists are selected in each category with one recipient being awarded. The awards are overseen by a steering committee comprised of Adam Schubel, Bob Burge, Dan Rogers, Lorraine Ewonus-Ellert, Wayne Moore and city councillor Ryan Donn. Ellen Boelcke is the chair of the committee and Karen Graham is the nominating committee chair. Mariko Siggers is the community and neighbourhood services manager for the City of Kelowna.

As the West Kelowna Shelter Society (WKSS) did not have enough facilities available to house everyone who needed a warm bed this winter in West Kelowna, they distributed backpacks full of essential items through their outreach programs and new emergency MATS program. The backpacks contained a variety of basic essential items. Gorman Brothers Lumber Ltd. donated $5,000.00 for this year’s program, which was used to purchase over 50 backpacks. WKSS will be collecting donations and distributing backpacks until early March. Sheldon Vance is the general manager of WKSS. www.wkss.org

Okanagan audiences can explore a seldom seen side of Canadian Art History at the Kelowna Art Gallery. To mark the 100th anniversary of the first Group of Seven exhibition in 1920, the art gallery is presenting Northern Pine: Watercolours and Drawings by the Group of Seven from the McMichael Canadian Art Collection – 66 of the group’s largely unknown works, including a selection of watercolor studies, graphite sketches and a rare portfolio of lithographs. The exhibit can be viewed until March 7.

The Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program (OCCP) is a partnership of organizations and government with shared goals, which include maintaining regional biodiversity, protecting species at risk, maintaining ecological connectivity throughout the Okanagan basin and balancing regional growth with conservation. The OCCP has welcomed new staff members to the organization: Claudie Pageau, special projects coordinator and ecosystems connectivity initiative; Chevy Demulder, special projects coordinator – Okanagan Lake Responsibility Planning Initiative; and Shruti Suresh, conservation researcher.

In one year and out the other. Here’s to a healthy 2021 everyone!

Birthdays of the week

Happy 101st Eugen Helm (Jan. 6); happy 80th Monty Cordingley (Jan. 4); Barb Douglas (Jan. 6); Vern Tompkins (Jan. 6); Paul McIntyre (Jan. 7); Cam McIntosh (Jan. 7); Brian Winter (Jan. 8); Tom Budd (Jan. 9); Lynda Gibbs, Phoenix (Jan. 9); Larry Tuovila (Jan. 9); Len Tonn (Jan. 10); Linda Aldous (Jan. 11); Jen Zielinski, Black Press Media (Jan. 10); Mort Downey (Jan. 12); Shawn Wylie (Jan. 12); Glen Penner (Jan. 12); in memory of Nick Kardynal (Jan. 11).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca.

