Straight from DeHart

Four young entrepreneurs and business partners, Ryan Hargreaves, Chef Andrew Jacek, and brothers Branden Redschlag and Trent Redschlag have taken over all the food and beverage and amenities at Okanagan Lake Resort and have rebranded that part of the organization to the Okanagan Beach Club.

The accommodation is run completely separately. The partners have entered into a long term lease at the resort and will be embarking on making major renovations every year and are here to stay. Ryan and Chef Andrew are in charge of the food and beverage and brothers Branden and Trent take care of the marina and boat slips.

We had lunch on the expansive deck overlooking the lake above the pool. Food services are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Although the menu was limited, the food selection was good and everything was beautifully presented, absolutely delicious, offered good size portions and reasonably priced.

Chef Andrew’s food is all prepared in-house including hand-cut fries. Their signature tacos are incredible. There is a Tiki Bar right on the beach where you can moor your boat and enjoy some food and beverages and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There is even a security guard on the beach so that all COVID distancing and protocols are adhered to when patrons get off their boats. That was pretty impressive. The Marina is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All and all it was a very enjoyable experience and the four partners are delightful. It’s just a short distance across the bridge, so go and check it out. www.obcresort.ca

Popular long-time chocolate shop, Bernard Callebaut at #113A – 2365 Gordon Drive in Guisachan Village has changed their store name and now is Daniel Chocolates.

Owned and operated by Duane Peters and Tracy Hansen, as the name suggests, they now carry Daniel Chocolates which is a well-known Vancouver company that has been in business for more than 38 years.

Daniel Chocolates offers a chocolate collection for every occasion and every obsession, including Belgian chocolate, bulk chocolates, bars, chocolate boxes, gourmet snacks, candies, gifts and Daniel’s specialties.

The chocolate is high in cocoa mass, low in sugar and has innovative and creative fillings with both light and dark chocolate.

Daniel’s offers a monthly special and this month is Canadian whiskey truffle dusted in real gold powder. A few of their most popular chocolates are tequila sunrise, a sea salt caramel line and new to the shop are hedgehogs. Open Monday to Saturday. www.danielchocolates.com

RBC community manager Courtney Hesse has been appointed as regional vice president, Okanagan and Kootenays. She joined RBC in 2011 as a senior account manager, commercial financial services.

In her new role, Courtney is accountable for branch operations, excelling the client experience, and community development in conjunction with other RBC leaders in the market across 20 branches spanning the Okanagan Valley and throughout the Kootenays. Courtney.hesse@rbc.com

First College is moving to a new campus at 532 Leon Avenue. Renovations are underway and will be completed by the fall. First College has spaces available for the new Registered Massage Therapy Program (RTM) starting September, 2020.

As there are both practical and academic components to the program, First College is following all COVID protocols for a safe return to class for students, staff and instructors.

The college also offers other popular programs such as Community Support Worker (CSW), Health Care Assistant (HCA) and Office Administration with Bookkeeping (OBA). Timothy Yang is the president of First College in Kelowna. For more information or to apply for the RTM program or other programs offered visit www.firstcollege.ca or 778-478-6611.

When Okanagan College is able to host its postponed 2020 spring/summer convocation ceremonies, Dr. Jayne Brooks will be recognized by the college with the distinguished service award.

The award recognizes past employees who have given outstanding service to the college, who share and support its mission, vision and values and are active within and outside the college community.

Jayne began her career with the college in 1981 teaching business courses.

Past recipients of the award are Heather Banham (2019), Rick Gee (2016), John Lent (2014), Catherine Williams (2012), Gary Dickinson (2011) and Lynda Wilson (2010).

Are you tired of sleepless nights? Babies, toddlers or school aged children can learn to sleep through the night and enjoy nap time.

Pam Nease Sleep training helps with the no cry method that brings peace to the child and the parents. Founder and CEO Pam Nease, BA helps your little ones get better shut-eye. That means that the entire family gets more rest.

This is just as much for you as it is for your child. Pam and her staff of sleep angels take your family’s sleep seriously.

Sleep regression? Not with Pam Nease Sleep. With more than 10,000 hours of full time sleep consulting experience, Pam has helped parents and children not only in Kelowna, but across Canada and the USA.

Pam’s sleep angel’s staff includes Beth Schmaling, Katrina Pechet and Ashley Coolen. Watch the video on the website to see what it’s all about. www.pamneasesleep.com

Congratulations

Joshua Arkell and Cherie-Lynn Walsh both employees at Smitty’s Family Restaurant on their recent engagement on July 22.

Landmark District #DineTheDistrict makes its return this summer. The localized event will run from July 20 until Sept. 1 to promote the exciting and every-changing Landmark District food establishments during the summer months.

#DineTheDistrict showcases its diverse group of restaurants while providing the opportunity to explore what the district has to offer and many chances to win fabulous prizes.

An interactive map of the Landmark District has been created to highlight each food venue and is available for download on the Landmark District website.

A printed copy is available at each restaurant to encourage customers to participate and visit each stop.

As participants dine at each restaurant they will be given a #LandmarkLove stamp on the corresponding location stamp area. Once a minimum of five venue visits has been achieved, diners can take a picture of their completed maps at the end of the promotion and upload it via social media with the hashtag #DineTheDistrict for a chance to win prizes. Share all experiences at the Landmark District via their social media pages for additional prize opportunities. www.landmarkdistrict.ca

A small group of B.C. medical students are leading a student-led initiative to raise money for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter called kwsi. (Kelowna Women’s Safety Initiative). Emily Wiesenthal, Remi Kandal, Stacy Dikareva, Lyla Freeman and Tanelle Smith have launched a fundraising campaign and virtual silent auction with the goal of raising $10,000 for the shelter.

So far, the campaign has raised $9,000. While their action has closed, they are still hoping to reach their goal of 10,000 and would appreciate any support of a donation at www.trellis.org/kwscovid19.

CedarCreek’s New Vintage 2017 Block 2 Pinot Noir and 2017 Block 4 Pinot Noir is now available. Pinot Noir the most important grape to CedarCreek which truly expresses its site more than any other grape varietal. Their Block 2 and Block 4 Pinot Noirs are a study in how solid differences within their Home Block vineyard impact the finished wines. www.cedarcreek.bc.ca

Birthdays of the week

Happy 89th Bill Peckham (July 19); Happy 75th Philip Broten (July 29); Gerry Geen (July 29); Stuart Klassen (July 30); Shauna Burnell (July 30); Mark Fredrickson (July 31); Al Huva (July31); Ben Stewart (July 31); Dom Vinci (Aug. 1); Kate Martin (Aug. 1); Dave Roseberry (Aug. 2); Alex Draper (Aug. 2); Michelle Urbanovitch (Aug. 2); Steve Francis (Aug. 2); Joan Johnston (Aug 2.); Ron Gunn (Aug. 3); Darren Bates (Aug. 3); Mike Christian (Aug. 4).

