Straight from DeHart

Secure-Rite, owned and operated by Lucas Griffin, is celebrating 15 years inside the box.

Secure-Rite offers mobile storage solutions and custom modular structures, creating space for individuals, businesses and large industrial projects across Alberta and B.C. What does 15 years inside the box look like? First container rental company to offer online booking; 48,725 container deliveries; 14,400 customers served in Western Canada; four locations across B.C. and Alberta; eight trucks in their delivery fleet providing next day service; seven business excellence awards and nominations; A+ rating with BBB for over 10 years; and a 4.9 Star Google rating with more than 108 customer reviews.

Congratulations to local Myles Mattila on receiving the BC Achievement Community Award. Miles is a youth advocate for mental health, concussion awareness and civic engagement. He is the founder of MindRight for Athletes Society and has developed a referral network program for players, coaches and referees to help reduce the stigma and isolation associated with mental health issues.

Brad Shaw and Jacqueline Gray are the new owners of well-known local eatery MTL montREALfood, at 101-1851 Kirschner Rd. Previously owned and operated by Sattu and Bernice Mahapatra, chef Mathew Morazain has been the pillar behind the success of the restaurant since 2016 and will continue on as executive chef managing the existing menu and creating and preparing new flavours. Looking into the future, MTL plans to launch a delicious Sunday brunch that will include their new creperie, extending their open hours into the evening and start a new happy hour on the patio. MTL will also mark Mother’s Day with gourmet brunch platters delivered to your home. To order call 778-484-3888 or follow their Facebook Page.

FLEX Structure, a Kelowna company located at 107-1645 Dilworth Dr.,is distributing medical Temp Walls across Canada. Temp Walls are hypo-allergenic, will not support bacterial growth, are light weight (50 lbs.) and come in 30 square-foot sections of extruded PVC made with 100% recycled plastic. The panels provide a safeguard between healthcare providers and patients. They require no tools to assemble, are mobile, a free standing design, easy to disinfect and clean, are weatherproof, durable, and easily transported, The panels are mounted on wheels that lock and pivot to eliminate a tripping hazard. FLEX Structure panels have the capability to be outfitted with active noise cancelling technology from their partner company Zerosound. Patricia Livingstone is the president of the company and Randy Miskuski the sales manager. Check out www.flexstructure.com.

Happy Birthday

May 2 marked the 350th birthday of the Hudson’s Bay Company. Robert Evans is the general manager of the Hudson’s Bay store in Kelowna.

A Mother’s Day Campaign to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank will take place Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m. to noon. I am excited to be a part of this event. #LandmarkLove Mother’s Day is a preordered contactless pickup drive-thru fundraiser sponsored by the Stober Group and Crow MacKay LLP, to be held in the courtyard of Landmark 6 at 1631 Dickson Ave. in the Landmark district. Pre-purchase a community curated Mother’s Day gift bag featuring a bouquet of flowers, local goodies, gift certificates as well as a chance to win one of many fabulous grand prize packages. Bring your receipt or online receipt and pick up your beautiful bag anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A limited number of gift bags are available for pre-purchase at www.landmarklove.eventzilla.net for $25 each. Enjoy Mother’s Day while giving back to your community.

Ernie and Jeanette Pawluk, owners of Okana Pure Water at 21-2484 Main St. in West Kelowna, will celebrate their 30th anniversary in the bottled water industry. The company provides bottled water delivery service to homes and businesses in the central and southern Okanagan. The three types of water they offer are Purified (Demineralized), Alkaline PH Plus and Mineralized.

If your cellular phone needs repair during these trying times or if you are looking for some accessories, EK Cell Repair, 2079 Enterprise Way, is open to the public with social distancing and all the necessary precautions. The business offers screen repair, battery replacement, unlocking and water damage with a full line of up-to-date- accessories. I had to get the speaker on my phone fixed and it only took a few minutes and I was good to go. Open Monday to Saturday.

Speaking of the Stober Group, huge accolades to the Stober family for investing in the future of health care in the Okanagan, committing $500,000 over the next five years to support the development of a state-of-the-art Health Sciences Centre at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. The centre will train 450 students per year over the next 40 years. In recognition of this leadership gift, Okanagan College Foundation has established a $250,000 award fund in honour of the Stober family that will provide vital financial support for 100 students. The new health sciences entre will serve as a leading-edge training hub for students across eight critical health and social care professions. Grads will go on to provide care in the regions hospitals, long-term care facilities, pharmacies, rehab settings, dental clinics and mental health services. I am truly honoured to be the campaign ambassador for the new Health Sciences Centre.

Kudos to Scott Millard, senior executive consultant with IG Wealth Management, and his brother Brett Millard, also with IG Wealth Management, both who raised over $1,000.00 for the Okanagan Foundation Campaign Haircuts for Health Care in support of the Okanagan College Health Sciences Centre fundraising campaign.

Lexus of Kelowna, located at 2767 Highway 97 North, celebrates eight years in business this month. Geno Tassoni is the general sales manager, Paul Mossey the fixed operations manager and Wyatt Tarr the lot manager. The company is an affiliate of Sentes Automotive.

JCI Kelowna is a group of young active citizens who strive to grow as individuals while positively impacting the community. They have launched an online version of their yearly Valleydrive 2020 fundraiser to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank at www.trellis.org/valleydrive. Over the past two years, JCI’s efforts have collected 25,000 pounds of food and $10,000 in cash by passing out flyers outside grocery stores. Now they have gone to an online fundraising drive. All donations welcome or even a simple share of the event page to raise awareness would be beneficial. Cody Pollard is the director of communications for JCI Kelowna.

Current Taxi, owned/operated by founder and CEO Dale Conway, has launched a campaign with Mamas for Mamas to get diapers to mothers in need this Mother’s Day. Visit www.currenttaxi.ca or www.mamasformamas.ca for more information.

Birthdays of the week

Neil MacNeil (May 3); happy 65th Charlie Hodge (May 6); Phil Taneda (May 6); Marlies White (May 6); Brenda Bell (May 7); Susan Johal (May 8); Ron Cannan (May 8); Michael Ballingall (May 10); Scott Henderson (May 10); Andrew Bruce (May 10); Clair Jantzen (May 10); Rick Essler (May 11); Rochelle Noren (May 9); Bruce Henderson (May 10); John James (May 11); Angela Kuefler (May 12).

