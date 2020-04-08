Straight from DeHart

Well, he’s done it again. Eric Falkenberg has created a fabulous Easter display with six Easter bunnies at the Save-On-Foods store in Kelowna’s Orchard Plaza.

This time, the display was assembled with PepsiCo bubly sparkling water. Every bunny has their own personal smile as does the different flavours of bubly on the cans. The structure was erected with about 1,000 cases, which amounts to 12,000 cans of the sparkling water, and stands about 18-feet high. Watch for it on display until April 15.

Filling the role of executive director at Freedom’s Door is Peter Lees who has been working at Freedom’s Door for the past two years managing the Next Steps portion of the program for their 64 residents. Peter has had decades of experience in the area of charitable societies and housing for those dealing with addiction and mental health issues. He replaces Trevor Moss who has moved into a lead position at the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Along with being musical director for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, Rosemary Thomson has also been appointed the interim artistic director for Opera Kelowna.

Estate disputes, arguments over wills and family inheritance are never easy. Angela Price-Stephens, associate counsel with Pushor Mitchell LLP, has launched a new website to provide valuable information to family members going through tough times. Angela is an experienced litigator and mediator having trained in the UK, U.S. and Canada. She has launched this unique mediation service for those families who are motivated to reach an agreement but need assistance to reach a resolution. It can be a great opportunity to save legal fees especially for lower value estates that do not warrant litigation. Angela also offers her services for more complex matters such as challenging a will on behalf of spouses or children of the deceased and enforcing promises made by deceased to those who reasonably relied on those promises prior to death.

Congratulations

Happy belated 15th wedding anniversary to Barry (Kelowna Capital News) and Amber Gerding (March 30).

Congratulations to Rodney Lowry, RCB financial advisor at the Pandosy and Cedar branch, who was awarded Top Gold RBC Financial Advisor in all of B.C. for 2019. Rodney started his career with RBC in Winnipeg, has been a financial advisor since 2004 and working out of the Pandosy and Cedar branch for over three years.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board and its partner Aqua Forum held a 100 per cent virtual event, The B.C. Aqua Hacking Challenge Semi-Final. Some 195 students from across Canada participated in honour of Canada Water Week and UN World Water Day. The teams pitched solutions to some of B.C.’s great water challenges such as contaminants in storm water, outdoor water conservation, flood damage and risks, invasive zebra and quagga mussels and access to potable water in Indigenous communities. Congratulations to two Kelowna teams who will now compete for $50,000 in seed funding and placement in a start-up incubator to further refine their solution and bring it to market: Team Elite with Keyvan Khadem, Gavin Saini, Ahmed Ramadan and Harvir Mann (UBC Okanagan – Storm water contamination); and Team Hydrodynamic Labs with Samira Samad Khan, Jacob Sol, Rudransh Kumar, Cole White-Robinson, Jayden Wong and Graeme Kumagai (UBC Okanagan – Storm water contamination).

The RDCO parks interpretive programs are adapting so you can connect with nature online. For April, RDCO will take to Instagram Live to share their knowledge of parks and natural surroundings. Check out www.rdco.com/parksevents for the schedule of park presentations.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 80th Carol Bridges (Mar. 26); happy 75th Gloria Moore (Apr. 13); happy 60th Dave Young (Apr. 11); happy 45th Shelley Smith (Apr. 11); Brenda Erickson (Apr. 8); Susan Ogilvie (Apr. 9); Catherine Wilson (Apr. 9); Alan Newcombe (Apr. 9); Stephen Cipes (Apr. 10); Lesia Achtymichuk (Apr. 10); Ken Kardish (Apr. 11); Beryle Baldeo (Apr. 13); Gerry Zimmermann (Apr. 13); Dave Langton (Apr. 13); Ken Thompson (Apr. 14); Walley Lightbody (Apr. 14); Linda Kerry (Apr. 14); Don Burnett (Apr. 14).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email maxdehart@telus.net; website www.welcometokelowna.com.

Kelowna Capital News