Straight from DeHart

Heritage Office Furnishings is celebrating two milestones — forty years in business and 30 years in business in Kelowna.

Operated by president Wayne Cooney, Heritage is located in a 6,000 sq.ft. warehouse and showroom at 100-395 Penno Rd., with a second location in Kamloops. Both stores feature a full range of office furniture and related services. Heritage provides the right office furniture solutions at the right price, with a focus on high-quality sustainable products and processes. The company selects manufacturers based on their ability to provide quality products backed with warranties they can rely on and is a Steelcase Premier Partner. Staying on top of the trends, Heritage knows the importance of acoustic design and also partner with 3form, a company that specializes in room acoustics and acoustic design. From casual to high design, from sophisticated to hip, traditional and ornate, Heritage has all the workspace products and services with quality pricing. Roy Newington is the business operations manager.

Vinyl is definitely coming back into style. Along with that, it is important to keep your vinyl clean. Why clean a record? The typical analogue vinyl record has about half a mile of grooves; any dirt or debris picked up as your stylus makes its long journey through your record will have an impact on sound quality. Just like a dirty or bumpy road will wear your car tires quicker, dirty grooves will inevitably make life harder for your stylus. Mobile Vinyl, owned and operated by Daniel Janus, specializes in mobile ultrasonic vinyl record cleaning serving the valley. He will pick up your records and deliver them back cleaned, or he will come to your residence and clean them while you wait with his state-of-the-art Vinyl Cleaner Pro unit. Contact him at www.vinylclean.ca.

The Kelowna Yacht Club has a new commodore and board of directors. Congratulations to incoming Commodore Eva Aylward. The new board is comprised of Ken Hardisty (past commodore), Tillman Hodgson (vice-commodore), Michael Newcombe (rear commodore), Danny Foster (fleet captain), Mariam Armanious-King (staff captain), Sandy MacDonald (secretary) and directors Christian Brix, James Wendland and Eric Stansfield.

Do not get confused? Although Ten Thousand Villages Canada are closing many stores in Canada, our locally owned and operated Globally Fair at 3001 Tutt St. is not associated with Ten Thousand Villages and is not closing. Owned and operated by Cindy Henderson for over five years, Globally Fair is a local, independent, family-owned fair trade business. They now source and deal with 30 fair trade organizations representing over 40 countries as well as local products. Cindy plans to continue to bring fair trade products to Kelowna and area for many years to come.

Florencia Matute is closing Florencia’s Consignment Store at 217 Rutland Road N. on Saturday, Feb. 22. Everything in the store will be 70 per cent off.

Now open!

Work of Art Pottery Studio has opened at 500-1544 Harvey Ave., by Browns Socialhouse. You can paint your own pottery with drop-in, paint parties, school programs, workshops or special events. Choose from a wide assortment of ready-to-paint bisque and stoneware pieces and create your art piece using their fun selection of paint. After a few days of kiln fired, you will be able to pick up your masterpiece. Everyone has an artist inside of them and this is your chance to let it out.

It was a golden weekend for a trio of Okanagan College business students. Congratulations to Kevin Heller, Nora Glanzner and Spencer McIntosh, all third-year students at the Kelowna campus who reached the podium as gold medal winners at the Scotiabank Canadian Case Challenge at Vanier College in Montreal. The annual competition saw 27 of the country’s top business schools represented.

Kudos to Manteo Resort, to be displaying the coveted Hospitality Blood Drive Team Trophy for 2020 after bringing in the most blood donors in January.

Welcome to new members of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce: Avoca Vineyards, Alzheimer Society of BC, Farming Karma Fruit Company Ltd,; Focus College; Grand Irish Construction Inc.; Grizzly Bear Bistro and Bar; Insulwest Building Materials Ltd.; Metro Liquor; Mission Hill Winery; CedarCreek Estate Winery; NG Media; Oakridge Shared Services; Sage Transitions; Thick as Thieves Entertainment Inc.; Twirling Umbrellas Ltd.; Vacasa; Wilson M. Beck Insurance (Kelowna); WITS Metal Fab Inc.

Join myself and many others to support the Alzheimer Society of B.C. at their first Breakfast to Remember fundraiser presented by Valley Mitsubishi at the Coast Capri Hotel on March 10. Hear from Vancouver Whitecaps soccer legend Bob Lenarduzzi and Kelowna-based dementia advocate Craig Burns as they bring awareness to this issue to help break the stigma of dementia. Tickets at www.BreakfastToRemember.ca. For sponsor opportunities email Magda Kapp at mkapp@alzheimerbc.org.

Accolades to Crowe MacKay LLP. In honour of their 50th anniversary, the firm has donated $50,000 to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, their charity of choice as the foundation embarks on a campaign to raise funds for an Electrophysiology (EP) Lab, which will support some 450 electrophysiology procedures and 150 implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD) procedures annually , adding to the more than 11,500 cardiac patients who have already received lifesaving cardiac treatment at KGH since 2012 . The local office of Crowe MacKay LLP is located at 500-1620 Dickson Ave.

The Kelowna Buddhist Temple’s Spring Chow Mein and Apple Pie Sale is Sunday, March 1, with pickup time from 1 to 3 p.m. You can place orders by emailing kbtchowmein@gmail.com or call 250-860-2980. The chow mein is freshly made and contains no MSG. All orders are required via email by Feb. 26. Two kinds of Sushi ($5.50) and Pork Gyoza ($4.00) are also available. Chow Mein is $9.50 per order (pork or vegetarian) and pies $9.50 each.

The Dreamland Big Band 17-piece orchestra will host a concert/fundraiser Feb. 21, 7 p.m., at the Mary Irwin Theatre with all net proceeds going to the Starbright Children’s Development Centre. The band will be joined by two singers, local talent Alisa Anderson and international performer Marty Edwards. The music will comprise of traditional arrangements from Glenn Miller to Gordon Goodwin as well as original arrangements written for the Dreamland by their lead alto sax player Malcolm Green. Tickets are $30, available at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Box Office (250-717-5304) or online at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com.

Just after having their song Rise Up inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Parachute Club member Julie Masi is back with her band for some special live performances. You can catch her and bandmates Steve Soucy, Scott Gamble and Mark Larmand on Feb. 21, 7 p.m., at MTL, 101-1851 Kirschner Rd. Tickets available by calling 778-484-3888.

Early Literacy Foundations and ASL (American Sign Language) Storytelling (birth to age five) is every Saturday now until April 4, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., at the Lake Country branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. This program is for deaf and hard of hearing children and their families and any family wishing to learn to sign with their child is welcome. Free and drop-in. Sponsored in partnership with the Deaf Children’s Society of BC. Call 250-766-3141.

If you are heading out Peachland way this weekend, drop into the Spring Peachland Indoor Artisan Market on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission at 5878 C Beach Avenue.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 65th Tim Schroeder; happy 90th Murli Pendharkar (Feb. 19); happy 85th Anita Kinasewich (Feb. 23); Don Favell (Feb. 19); Lisa Otway (Feb. 19); Rodney Gray (Feb. 20); Tom Dyas (Feb. 20); Deb Finnerty (Feb. 20); Lyle Isenor (Feb. 22); Carmen Prive (Feb. 22); Grace Naka (Feb. 22); Bob McGowan (Feb. 23); Wayne (Kaktus) Farr (Feb. 24); Carol Lesiak (Feb. 24); Brenda Mole (Feb. 24); Trudy Ringer (Feb. 25); Brad Cronquist (Feb. 25).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

Kelowna Capital News