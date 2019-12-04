Straight from DeHart

Ki’bok Mexican Restaurant and Cafe has opened at 482 West Ave. in Kelowna, behind the former Pope Studio location.

This small, unique restaurant, owned and operated by Sandra Ortega, offers healthy and fresh authentic Mexican cuisine. Open for breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and lunch Monday to Saturday, all the menu items are made from scratch. The restaurant gets their spices from Sandra’s mother, who dries them for the restaurant in their home town of Cuernavaca, Mexico, where her family has operated a Mexican Street Taqueria for 35 years. Sandra has created all the recipes with the enchiladas, quesadillas and sopes made with fresh dough every morning. The most popular menu item is Mexican Chorizo. It’s also worth a trip to the restaurant for their Churros dessert with a mocha coffee, hot chocolate or the popular Mexican horchata beverage. Ki’bok also offers incredible fresh green juice which they make with pineapple, cucumber, lime and chai. Sandra is in the process of creating a new winter menu and on your way out of the restaurant you might want to pick up a few Mexican items in Ki’bok’s little store market. Call 250-717-3570.

It’s official. Smitty’s Family Restaurant will return to Kelowna, opening in the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre on Highway 97, in the former Perkins restaurant location. Stay tuned for more information and an opening date.

Certified housing professional and well-known in the construction industry, Ray Wynsouw is the new general manager of Candel Custom Homes. A past president of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association and a former building inspector with the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Ray has extensive experience and knowledge in project management, site superintending and quality assurance. Candel Custom Homes has been building custom homes since 1995 and have recently ventured into the commercial/industrial sector. Randy Therrien is the CEO and pPresident of Candel Custom Homes.

SportClips Haircuts has opened at 1640 Leckie Road in Dilworth Centre, by Taco Time and next to Subway. Owned and operated by Kevin Kemp, the SportClips franchise, which originated in Texas, is home of the original MVP haircut experience. SportClips offers a sports environment with lots of TVs and guy-smart women stylists. There are 47 SportClips in Canada and now five in B.C. with Kevin to also open a Vernon location soon. The grand opening of the new Kelowna shop is Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Partnering with KidSport Kelowna, a portion of their sales from the weekend opening will be donated to that organization.

Huge kudos to the Royal Canadian Legion branch 26 in Kelowna for reaching a new record high in donations for their 2019 Poppy Campaign, with a grand total of $201,726.70 raised in our community. All Poppy funds are held in trust to support veterans and their families who are in need of help as well as various other organizations in the community. Last year over $133,000 was distributed to veterans assistance, bursaries, cadet corps and the mobile dental clinic. John Cashin was the chair of the Legion Poppy Campaign.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, opening at 9 a.m., Cineplex Cinemas in Orchard Plaza invites movie-lovers and families to enjoy a morning of festive fun and free movies. Guests will watch holiday film favorites including A Christmas Story, Elf, Gremlins, The Polar Express and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Popcorn, soft drinks and select candy are $2.50 each with all proceeds from donations and select concessions going towards Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. Tickets available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The winners of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Awards Breakfast were Touchstone Law (small business), Two Hat Security (nedium Business) and Starbucks (large Business).

The Uptown Rutland Christmas Light Up goes Sunday, Dec. 8, at Roxby Square, 1 to 5 p.m., with the official light up of the plaza Christmas tree at 5 p.m. The festivities will begin inside Plaza 33 shopping centre, across from Roxby Square in Rutland.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts has launched a search for a new executive director. Jin Park, the society’s deputy director, is serving as the interim executive director.

The staff of Original Joe’s West Kelowna, 3000 Louie Dr., will host a neat charity event called The Purse Project. Original Joe’s is asking the community to donate a new or gently used purse filled with toiletries, cosmetics, treats, gloves or any items for a woman. The Gospel Mission will distribute these to women in need who may not have the funds to get the items for themselves. The restaurant will be collecting donations beginning at 3 p.m., Dec. 21. Anyone who brings in a purse donation will receive a happy hour appetizer as well as a glass of wine donated by Arterra Wines. Phillip Caragannis is the general manager of Original Joe’s.

Dunnenzies Pizza presents Winter Family Festival to support Kacey Gulbrasen on Friday, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m., at their 4638 Lakeshore Rd. location. It will be a special day to benefit a special girl, a three-year 0ld fighting cancer, and her family. Live music by Tiger Moon, family photos with Santa and his Elves. Tickets are adults $30, kids $15. Tickets online at www.dunnenzies.com or call 236-420-5722.

Events:

The Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1091 Coronation Ave. near Gordon Drive, will host a food sale Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while quantities last. There will be perogies, cabbage rolls, pies, sausage, borscht and homemade baking.

Art Lovers Gallery & Tours in the Delta Grand Hotel lobby invite the public to start Sundays with the Seuss on Sundays storytime brunch. Tickets at www.artlovers.ca/special-gallery-events.

The A&W Breath of Life Burger Day fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Canada is Saturday, Dec. 7. The Kelowna A&W at 2703 Highway 97 North, owned and operated by Claude Uzelman, will participate, donating 100 per cent of the sales that day to this worthy cause.

The Kelowna Art Gallery has opened a new humourous and potentially shocking exhibition this week, open to the public unitl Feb. 17, 2020. Sovereign Acts showcase photograph, video and installation works by eight well known Indigenous contemporary artists: Rebecca Belmore, Lori Blondeau, Dayna Danger, Robert Houle, James Luna, Shelley Niro, Adrian Stimson and Jeff Thomas.

Birthdays of the week

Heather Zais (Dec. 4); Bylle Orsulic (Dec. 4); Scott Welsh (Dec. 5); Dave McLean (Dec. 5); Anne Schneider (Dec. 6); Dallas Gray (Dec. 6); chef Mathew Morazain (Dec. 6); Sonia Withers (Dec. 6); Sherri Paiement (Dec. 6); Tracy Padula (Dec. 8); Gary Winchester (Dec. 8); Will Hoogewoonink (Dec. 8); Lynne Gilbert (Dec. 7); Gabriel Giammartino (Dec. 10); Barry Lapointe (Dec. 10); Mel Cooper (Dec. 10).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

