Straight from DeHart

Kelowna restaurateurs Dave and Rhonda Lindsay, owners of the Train Station Pub, have renovated and rebranded the former Xchange Restaurant at 1615 Dickson Ave. in the Landmark District.
Now known as Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink, the restaurant has a fresh casual menu, created and designed by chef/general manager April Roy, featuring more diversity than the Train Station and also offering vegan and gluten-free options as well as international cuisines. Mid-Town’s menu has everything from chili tofu and Korean pork buns to flatbreads, burgers and avocado toast. Their most popular dishes are the pan seared trout and beef poke, but I think the lemon poppy seed cheesecake is close behind. There is a full wine and cocktail list with eight options of BC draft beer on tap, of which one will be constantly rotating for variety. Patrick Ray has joined the team as operations manager, Amanda Aylen-Heins is the events coordinator and Adam Schafer is the sous chef. Open 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday to Friday with happy hour 3 to 6 p.m.
Kirsteen McCulloch is the new executive director of the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO). Previous executive director Dustyn Baulkham takes his leave after a highly successful two year run with the council, during which time he assisted in facilitating a new strategic plan and helped to implement and run new programs such as Culture Couch and the Kelowna Fringe Festival.
Kudos to Larry Tuovila of The Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, who has donated his 150th pint of blood to Canadian Blood Services in Kelowna.
Marc Schoene, former long-time executive chef of Manteo Resort and the Eldorado Hotel, has moved onto a new venture. He has joined the team of the culinary arts program at Rutland Senior Secondary School. Mark has three children and a hobby farm and this new position fits in perfectly with his after-work lifestyle.
Rob Davis has joined the firm of Farris Barristers and Solicitors, at 1800-1631 Dickson Ave. in Kelowna, as a litigation and dispute resolution associate. His experience includes resolving commercial, construction, shareholder, intellectual property and insurance disputes. Rob was most recently in-house counsel working with Avigilon Corporation, a Motorola Solutions Company.
Seven of Kelowna’s top chefs competed in the First Regional Great Kitchen Party, their goal being to win gold and stand on the podium as Kelowna’s First Regional Chef heading to the Canadian Culinary Champion in Ottawa in 2020. Congratulations to Kai Koroll from Block One at 50th Parallel Estate paired with 50th Parallel 2017 Chardonnay of Lake Country.
Silver went to Andrea Callan from Red Fox Club at Indigenous World Winery paired with Indigenous World 2018 La’p Cheet of West Kelowna. Bronze went to Chris Braun from RauDZ Regional Table paired with CheckMate 2014 Black Rook Merlot of Kelowna.
The Regional District Central Okanagan Board have approved two appointments to its Central Okanagan West Advisory Planning Commission. Dave Cousins and Barb Hayden will each serve four-year terms through November 2023.
Congratulations
To the new Regional District Board of Central Okanaganboard: Gail Given, chair Kelowna); Gord Milsom, vice-chair (West Kelowna); Mark Bartyik (Central Okanagan East Electoral Area); Wayne Carson (Central Okanagan West Electoral Area); Colin Basran (Kelowna); James Baker (Lake Country); Cindy Fortin (Peachland); Maxine DeHart (Kelowna); Charlie Hodge (Kelowna); Brad Sieben (Kelowna); Luke Stack (Kelowna); Loyal Wooldridge (Kelowna); Stephen Johnston (West Kelowna); and Jordan Coble (non-voting member, Westbank First Nation).
Congratulations to the Regional District of Central Okanagan 2019 Years of Service Award recipients: Murray Hanson, parks services (25 years); Alison Campbell Urness, parks services (20 years); Jennifer Maximuik, community services, and Charles Scholl, parks services (15 years); Scott Bruce, engineering services, and Dave Orlando, information services (10 years); Brad Ackerman, James Chester, Britney Currie, Kim Mussenden, parks services (five years); Janelle Harrison, financial services, Diane Merenick, corporate services, Valentina Trevino, economic development (five years).
Joie, A Christmas Art Show, will be held at the Okanagan College campus Infusions Restaurant on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Participating artists include Alex Fong, Dave Watland, Bobby Vanderhoorn and Glenna Turnbull. There will be a draw for a gift donated by Fong along with wine from Nighthawk and Vanessa Vineyards. As well, delectable treats will be created by the Okanagan College culinary team. Please bring a gift/toy for a child of any age for KelownaSanta.com. Donations will also be raised for the culinary arts program at Okanagan College.
Birthdays of the week
Marjana Campbell (Nov. 20); Luanne Kumagai (Nov. 20); Mike McLoughlin (Nov. 20); Craig Garries (Nov. 20); Barry Gerding, Black Press (Nov. 21); Mike Krevesky (Nov. 21); Rudy Metzger (Nov. 21); Kevin Crowell (Nov. 22); Danny Richardson (Nov. 23); Gail Schlosser (Nov. 23); Barry Brandon (Nov. 24); Diane MacDonald (Nov. 24); Clare Mallow (Nov. 25); Pamela Pearson (Nov. 26); David Wikenheiser (Nov. 26); Kenn Dixon (Nov. 26).
Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website maxinedehart.ca.