Straight from Dehart

Dragon King Restaurant, owned and operated by Alan and Celia Choi at 2435 Harvey Ave. (the former Ricky’s location) has added authentic Chinese Gourmet Hot Pot cuisine to their menu.

The two new beautiful hot pot tables, which came directly from China, are installed and ready to go. The large round tables that seat up to 12, have induction heaters in the middle of the tables that cook the food. The hot pot service is like a fondue with large pots, except nothing is cooked in oil. All the food is cooked in either water or a broth right in front of you. It’s an extremely healthy way to eat and the food options have a wide appeal for adults and kids. The hot pot service starts with six different sauces coupled with a large selection of food is presented in a beautiful boat-like dish. Look for a good selection of seafood, tofu, oysters, various mushrooms, lots of greens, wontons and dessert. Hot pot service requires a minimum of six people and you should reserve a table in advance. Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Pickup, takeout and delivery also offered on their regular menu. Call 250-861-1305.

Remembrance Day is a year-long endeavor at the Okanagan Military Museum (OMM). This year, Remembrance Day marks the 20th anniversary of the museum opening. Now officially a part of the Kelowna Museums Society, the OMM was originally founded by a core group of veterans and volunteers. Their goal continues to be to collect, preserve and exhibit militaria related to local contributions to Canada’s military history. That collection now stands at more than 20,000 objects, including artifacts, photographs, books, uniforms, medals, weapons, rare and unique items and archival documents. To celebrate, OMM is holding an exhibit entitled Keepers of the Flame — 20 years of Connecting and Collecting, on display until April 2020. Admission by donation. Keith Boehmer is the museum military historian.

The grand-opening of Florencia’s Consignment; New to You at 215 Rutland Rd. North (between Floral Design’s by Lee and Whisk Cake Company) is Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owned and operated by Florencia Matute, all consignments are welcome and you can drop in with your clothing at any time without an appointment. Open seven days a week. Call 250-215-5882.

Long-time local airline guy David Atkins is now the director of business development and regulatory affairs for Air North, Yukon’s airline. David has been in the industry for many years in various senior positions, including KF Aerospace (formerly Kelowna Flightcraft) for 11 years and Flair Airlines for 14 years. He will be based out of Kelowna.

PRIME is a new business that is an integrated health, fitness, nutrition, medical and musculoskeletal rehabilitation center located at 2755 Tutt St. The business, owned and operated by CEO Brandt Fralick, is a 5,600 square-foot medical clinic consisting of 14 large private treatment rooms, private offices, a large sterilization room, large functional movement and rehabilitation gym, multiple bathrooms, conference room, spacious lobby and over 180 parking stalls. The large athletic performance gym consists of the most high-end functional and athletic performance training equipment on the market. The gym also offers athletic performance coaching, personal training, group fitness classes, club memberships and 24/7 access. PRIME is comprised of Physiotherapists, Kinesiologists, Primary Care Physicians, MSK Physicians, Occupational Therapists and athletic performance coaches. They offer sports medicine, occupational health and rehabilitation, disability management, pain clinic, and a pharmacy. PRIME is a one-stop shop that believes in the enhancement of healthcare through a multi-disciplinary and integrated clinical environment, providing family physicians to those who do not have one.

After a busy year covering a maternity leave at the United Way SIBC as community investment manager, Jude Brunt is returning to her business interests for the next couple of months to get her two restaurants, Globe Café & Tapas and The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern, revved up for the ski season at Big White Ski Resort. Jude’s charity sector is where her heart is and she plans to return to that in some capacity in 2020. Reanne Amadio returns to the team (with new baby Wesley) to fill the community investment role, working closely with the region’s 70+ United Way funded programs.

Congratulations

To Arlene Lee on celebrating 10 years with the Kelowna Hostess. This great organization volunteers throughout the community helping at all types of community events. If you would like to have some fun and meet great people, call membership chair Robin Barrett at 250-861-3487 or email rgbarrett@telus.net.

Special thanks to drummer David Webb who brought a lot of fun and laughter to the United Way Maxine DeHart Celebrity Roast.

Westside Toastmasters Club #872 in District 21 marked its 30th anniversary in October. In honour of the occasion, the toastmasters will host an open house Nov. 13 at the Lakeview Heights Community Hall, 860 Anders Rd. in West Kelowna. The open house meeting will include prepared speeches, Table Topics (impromptu speeches), evaluations and an anniversary cake. The club’s current executive board consists of Anita Reimer (president), Dave Maller (vice-president, education), Elena Tilton (vice-president, membership), Floortje Molenaar (vice-president, public Relations), Connie Kimmich (secretary), Robert Mellalieu (treasurer) and Bun Chan (sergeant-at-arms).

Tonight, one of the fastest-growing motorcycle social media, which is a motorcycle app built by riders for riders, got off the ground with $2.2 million raised from the Kelowna Angels and VCs such as Valhalla Capital and Mavan Capital. Pretty exciting as their next funding round will now take place in Silicon Valley. Jason Lotoski, CEO and founder is one of the only Kelowna startups seeking significant capital from the vaunted Silicon Valley; their trajectory to date has been meteoric. Jason is building on hometown support to create International success.

Open to the public, The Sip N’ Shop is Nov. 14 at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be over 30 local artisans displaying their creative talents and what’s neat about this event is that you can sip wine while you shop. It’s a fun evening with Frosty the Snowman in attendance for photos. For more information call Cheryl Stecko at 250-762-2531 (226).