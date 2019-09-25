Straight from Dehart

Ryan Carson is the new B.C. Interior area manager for Cloverdale Paint working out of Kelowna. (Contributed)

Ryan has been with the company for 22 years, 15 of those in the Lower Mainland and the past six as the area manager covering Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec. He replaces Steve Farrington who retired. Cloverdale Paint is a Canadian owned and operated by the Vogel family. The company is celebrating its 85th anniversary in business this year, with over 70 locations Canada-wide. The Kelowna Cloverdale Paint location is at 1950B Springfield Rd., managed by Pam Reid for the past two years. The West Kelowna outlet is located at Unit 2, 1726 Byland Rd. When I asked Pam what colours were still in vogue this year, she said that people are still in love with white and variations of white and soft grey tones.

After 100 days of renovation at 121-3640 Gossett Rd. in West Kelowna, the new II Mercato Social Kitchen is now open, situated in the previous location of the La Cucina Ristorante. Owned and operated by Trevor and Julia Jones, the restaurant is all about family, friends and community. Local chef Darren Kashin, formerly of Sun Peaks and the Kelowna Yacht Club, uses only the freshest local ingredients for the season bringing local and Italian flair to the restaurant, serving pizza, pasta and signature dishes. Food is served on platters in abundance, along with a wine wall showcasing wines of B.C. Hailey Gliege, formerly of Mission Tap House and The Train Station, is the front manager.

Dragon King Restaurant, owned and operated by Alan and Celia Choi, at 2435 Harvey Ave., has added Japanese cuisine to their menu. Their new two hot pot tables are now finished, installed and ready to go. Try Japanese from Wednesday to Friday, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Hot pot service will be for the winter season and will start the first week of October. If you would like to try the new hot pot tables reserve at 250-861-1305.

Uptown Rutland Business Association Business after Hours is Wednesday, Oct. 2, 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Old Town Farm Market, 170 Hollywood Rd. South Registration $10/person.

B Indoor Cycle & Strength Studio has opened at 648 Cook Rd., tucked behind Basil & Mint Restaurant. Owned and operated by instructor and personal trainer Britney Bresciani and with a team of more than 10 experienced instructors leading 30 classes per week, the atmosphere of the shop is welcoming, comfortable, warm and motivating. It’s the first studio in North American to offer the brand new Johnny G Spirit Bi-kes.

The studio offers two types of spin classes. Classic Ride is sequenced using timed intervals and drills to mimic more of a road ride type training. Britney finds the more mature demographic prefer this class. Ride is a rhythm-based ride where you can work to the beat of the music. It incorporates on the bike pumps, dips and tap backs and is in a very dark room with loud trending playlists. It’s like a party on a bike to get your cardio working.

The Kelowna Float with ambassador Clarence Johnson and Lady of the Lake Priyaali Kanti and First Princess Gracie Huber will participate in the Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival Parade on Sept. 28.

The Miss Kelowna Lady of the Lake program and information evening is Oct. 7 at Northwood Retirement Resort, 1277 Gordon Dr., 7 p.m. Candidacy training runs every Monday evening from January to July with training including a variety of topics from public speaking, self-defense, car maintenance, dance and financial literacy. This program is a great resume boost and is helpful for any young woman who would like to further extend her education and set herself apart from a crowd. The AGM is at Kelowna Bible Chapel, 1423 Vineland St., 7 p.m., on Oct. 8.

The Tourism Kelowna newly designed website, launched in May 2019, has received international recognition with an honorable mention at the 2019 dotCOMM Awards in the category of Travel Website. There were more than 2,000 entries from countries around the world in the competition and only five per cent were honourable mention winners.

Jennifer Roberge, formerly with the new Wyant Group dealership of Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo, is now the new sales and marketing manager with Acorn Homes, based out of their Sunset Ranch showhome. Jennifer is originally from Saskatoon where she sold luxury vehicles at Mercedes-Benz Saskatoon, which is also a Wyant Group dealership.

And the Finalists are….

The finalists for the 2019 Key Business Awards for The Greater Westside Board of Trade have been chosen — Truck 59 Ciderhouse, Visit Westside, Volcanic Hills Winery and Westside Celebration Society (Tourism and Hospitality); Vertical Edge Window Cleaning, West Kelowna Integrative Health Centre and Galleria Fashions (Small Business); Kal Tire, Quails’ Gate Winery and Total Restoration (Large Business);Truck 50 Ciderhouse, 9Round and West K Wine Accessories (New Business); Country Pawn and Kekuli Café (Aboriginal Business); Cask and Barrel Liquor Store, Environmental Towing and The Chopped Leaf (Young Entrepreneur); Griffin Farm, Off The Grid Organic Winery and The Cove Lakeside Resort (Sustainable Green Business); Everwood Custom Woodworking, Manchester Signs and Snap Commercial Photography (Platinum Service Provider); Boyd Autobody & Glass, Prospera Credit Union and West K Women of Influence (Community and Public Service); Klick Entertainment, Music in the Park and Creative Okanagan, Sarafanov Dance Studio (Performing Arts). The Geoffrey Paynter Citizen of the Year Award winner will be announced at the awards banquet Oct. 4.

The Okanagan Self-Advocate Group will host a presentation entitled Anxiety: A Common Barrier to Social Inclusion on Sept. 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Pathways, 123 Franklyn Rd. The keynote speaker will be Becky Roth, clinical supervisor for Laurel Behavior Support Services.The presentation is geared toward adults 19 years of age and over with autism or other disabilities You must pre-register. Contact Linda Youmans at lindayoumans@yahoo.com or call 778-478-1304.

The Uptown Rutland Scarecrow Festival presented by Interior Savings takes place Sunday Oct. 6, from noon to 4 p.m., at Lions Park, on Gray Road behind Plaza 33. Watch for activities theentire family can enjoy such as the City of Kelowna Inflatables and Active Living & Culture Team, food trucks, face painting, outdoor market and roaming live entertainment. You can create your scarecrow onsite or register your pre-made scarecrow. Only limited pre-made spots available. Call 250-451-9861 to register.

Events:

The Kelowna Lioness Club has resumed their meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, 5:30 p.m., at the Army & Navy Club, 270 Dougall Road N. Call Ann Luhoff at 250-861-1202.

The Bridge Youth & Family Services will raffle a trip with WestJet in support of the Youth Recovery House Campaign to build a 16-bed, state-of-the art treatment facility for youth struggling with addition. Second prize is an adult season’s pass to Big White. The draw will take place at the Tributes for Teens: Arrival and Dreams concert on Oct. 25. To purchase tickets call 250-763-0456 or drop into The Bridge at 8-2604 Enterprise Way. Tickets $10/person.

Why not get your spouse or a friend and attend the Savannah Goncalves Dance Fundraiser at the Olympia Greek Taverna on Monday, Sept. 30, to raise money for Savannah to attend a dance competition being held in Poland. Tickets $40/person. For information contact Marek Buryska at mburyska@firstwestcu.ca.

The Peachland Chamber of Commerce will present Creative Ignition, an inaugural two-day event bringing together an intriguing group of artists at the Peachland Historic School and Visitor Centre, 5684 Beach Ave. The exhibit will run Sept. 27 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily featuring a variety of work from artist such as Geert Maas, Alex Fong and Lee Claremont among others.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 85th Lambert Schmalz (Sept. 28); Charlie Styles, my brother-in-law (Sept. 26); Karyn Schueler (Sept. 25); Ernie Patterson (Sept. 25); Rosemary Kean (Sept. 25); Larry Henderson (Sept 26); Gordon Savage (Sept. 27); Don Harrison (Sept. 27); Penny Caley (Sept. 28); Barry Gibbs, (Sept. 28), Betty Casey (Sept. 29); Archie McKinnon (Sept. 30); Steve Jarvis (Sept. 30).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website maxinedehart.ca.