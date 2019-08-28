Straight from Dehart

Exciting times for two local companies with the acquisition of Northside Industries in West Kelowna by Decisive Dividend Corporation.

Founded in 1967, Northside Industries has built a stellar reputation for precision metal fabrication and manufacturing for a diverse number of industries within their 40,000 square-foot plant. Mark Burleigh will continue as president and it will be business as usual for the shop’s 90 employees. Decisive Dividendis a TSX-V listed public company headquartered in Kelowna, acquisition oriented within the manufacturing sector. Since 2015, Decisive have acquired four Okanagan-based companies and one Alberta-based company including Blaze King Industries, Hawk Machine Works, Slimline Manufacturing and Unicast Inc.

Perseval & Young Cheesemongers have opened at 1046 Richter St. in the north end of Kelowna. Owned and operated by Philip Perseval and Desiree Young, the bright, inviting, spacious shop has a 12-foot long cheese case to show their products. Perseval & Young offer about 40 types of cheeses and as time goes on that will expand to from 60 to 80. Look for their Ash Covered Goat Cheese (France), soft Bloomy Rinds (Canada and Europe) and soft, semi-soft and firm Blues. This new duo are not new to the cheese industry. They started their business online with monthly boxed subscription hand-delivered orders and have also set up pop-ups around the city along with attending private events. In the future, they want to offer monthly cheese classes after hours in their shop, also inviting wineries to participate. Perseval and Young have partnered with Okanagan Grocers for fresh bread every day and other BC locals for accompaniments that can be purchased in the store. Open Tuesday to Saturday.

The Canadian Cancer Society has relocated their Kelowna regional office inside the Canadian Cancer Society Southern Interior Rotary Lodge at 330 Strathcona Ave. This brings all of their activities under one roof including the lodge, wig and prosthesis banks, Freemasons volunteer driver program, as well as all local fundraising and volunteer activities. In June, Allyssa Bossio joined their team as leadership giving officer. Other staff working out of the new location include Alana Francis (regional assistant), Jennifer Saunders (volunteer and community engagement coordinator), Art Fletcher (regional volunteer) and Philip Jensen (lodge manager), along with a team of client services coordinators and volunteers to support the day-to-day operations. Save the date for a new exciting event, The Monopoly Affair, on April 30, 2020, at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Technology solutions and service company CMIT Solutions of Kelowna has opened to serve the Okanagan. Owned and operated by Todd and Angela Chapman, the company will offer small and medium sized businesses the support to manage and enhance their technology systems. CMIT provides affordable flat rates, around-the-clock maintenance, monitoring solutions, infrastructure and user support, technology partners, secured data, and a network of expert engineers. Todd, who has been in the tech industry for over 25 years, also provides quick response services when unexpected concerns arise. Angela, in her role as COO, ties her corporate experience into streamlining business solutions. Call 778-738-9900; online www.cmitsolutions.com

Csek Creative has been named to the fastest growing companies in B.C. list once again, making it three years in a row for the Kelowna founded company. Csek Creative placed in 23rd spot for the Top 100 list that is published annually by Business Vancouver. While Kelowna has been the focus for the only full 360 marketing service agency in the B.C. Interior, Csek Creative is setting their sights on bringing Kamloops up to the level of the Kelowna footprint.

READ MORE: IPE Parade draws near

The next stop for the Kelowna parade float, managed by float ambassador Clarence Johnson with its two main passengers 2019 Miss Lady of the Lake Priyaali Kanti and Princess Gracie Huber, will be at the 120th anniversary of the Armstrong IPE Parade on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

The Canadian Home Builders Association Central Okanagan has some upcoming events – the association’s AGM and a golf tournament Sept. 5 at the Okanagan Golf Club. Along with hearing from association president Cassidy deVeer, attending the AGM will also be CHBA national president Stefanie Coleman. The new board of directors will be announced along with going over the many initiatives they have accomplished. The CHBACO are hosting a Builder Breakfast: Working with a CEA on Sept. 10 with speaker Nick Watson, a certified energy advisor with EnviroMez Home Energy Modeling. To register for both events visit www.chbaco.com/events/.

National Convenience Week is Aug. 26 to 30. Community leaders have fun and work 20 minute shifts alongside convenience store staff to meet and greet customers and raise money for charity. This year’s goal is 250 community leaders in 700 stores raising over $100,000 for the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada. I will be greeting on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Glenmore Mac’s, 1014 Glenmore Rd. Stop by and say hi.

Athlete Performance International will host a couple of Mind Game Athlete Mental Health workshops. Focus on Athletes and Coaches is Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Okanagan Mission Hall on DeHart Road, Wrestling and Combative Sport is Saturday, Sept. 14, at Okanagan College. Contact Shawna Whitney at apistrength@gmail.com for more information.

The 6th Annual Labour Day Picnic presented by the North Okanagan Labour Council takes place Monday, Sept. 2, from noon to 3:00 p.m., at Hollywood Road Education Services Centre, 1040 Hollywood Rd. South. There will be BBQ burgers, hot dogs, drinks, displays and children’s activities and all at no charge.

Kudos to Kelowna Toyota who have, for a third year in a row, made a generous donation to the Okanagan-based East meets West Children’s Foundation, bringing the total donated to $30,000. Indi Brar is the foundation’s general sales manager.

Knowlege is power!

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is seeking candidates for directorship with community leadership, business, previous nonprofit experience, fundraising or advocacy expertise to join the board of directors. More information at www.gw.boardoftrade.com.

The Kelowna & District Safety Council has created two new courses for experienced motorcyclists who have their Class 6 license. These safety workshops are focused on enhancing the knowledge, skills and strategies that can significantly improve safety in the changing, more dense and more dangerous traffic conditions. Enhanced Skills Course for Experienced Riders is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Enrollment is limited. Call 250-765-3163 to register; online www.kdsc.bc.ca.

Rotary Now Kelowna presents the series Speakers That Inspire, hosting Dr. Chen Feng on the topic Hype or Hope: Rethinking Blockchain Technology. Check it out Thursday, Sept. 5, 5 p.m., at The Innovation Centre Theatre, 460 Doyle Ave. Tickets $10 available at PayPal.me/RotaryNow/10. For more information see rotarynowkelowna@gmail.com.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 80th Doris Vester (Aug. 27); Rod Armour (Aug. 25); Shayne Drydal (Aug. 27); Mason Rice (Aug. 28); Debbie Larry (Aug. 28); Michele Kirschner (Aug. 28); Garry Appleton (Aug. 29); Dave Hoeght (Aug. 30); Rosanne Tink-Mak Brown (Aug. 31); Mark Rogers (Aug.30); Debra Fletcher (Aug. 31); Andrew Griffin (Aug. 31); Dennis Gabelhouse (Sept. 3); Steve Mandl (Sept. 3); Barry Spring (Sept. 3).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.