Straight from Dehart

Lots happening at the Indigenous World Winery in West Kelowna, located at 2218 Horizon Dr.

Owned and operated by Robert and Bernice Louie, the winery has a new wine shop manager, new wine club and two new sparkling and sparkling rose wines. Long-time local Steve Francis is the new wine shop manager. The new Indigenous wine club has many benefits, including no sign up or cancellation fees. Visit wineclub@indigenousworld.ca or call or drop into the wine shop to join. New to the Indigenous winery is the 2018 La’p Cheet (Sparkling Rose) which is an Okanagan Syilx word describing the light shimmering off the shallow waters in a river spillway. The name was gifted to the Louie’s youngest daughter Cassandra. Also new to the Indigenous family is the 2018 Ho-We-Nam Ho-We-Nem (Sparkling), which is an Okanagan Syilx name meaning hummingbird. This name was gifted to the Louie’s eldest daughter Kassina. Jason Parks is the winemaker who has been with the winery since its inception. We had lunch in the Red Fox Club. Andrea Callan is the ‘Chef De Cuisine’ and uses only hyper-local seasonal farm to table products and it was exceptional. You must try the Native Spiced Duck Drumsticks, Fennel Scented Venison Pie or Grilled Elk Flank Dip Sandwich. The daily dessert was unbelievable. Andrea will be competing in the Golf Medal Plates this year. The wine shop is open seven days a week, the Red Fox Club open Tuesday to Saturday.

New in town

The new CEO for the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board is George Greenwood. With an MB from Dalhousie, A bachelor of Technology in Management from BCIT and with designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified Financial Planner, Greenwood brings a skill set that includes strategy, finance, operations and human resources. OMREB is a member-governed not-for-profit association representing more than 1,300 realtors and 88 real estate offices within the southern interior region of B.C.

MMM pizza

Murray’s Pizza, at 107- 1024 Summit Dr. in Glenmore’s Hillside Plaza, is now selling pizza by the slice. Owned and operated by Bryan Ruck and Steve Lenarduzzi, Murray’s makes their own house-made dough, sauces and spice blends. The pizzas are cooked on stone and come in thick, thin or gluten friendly crusts. They also offer calzones, baby back ribs, baked spaghetti or lasagna and donairs, salads and super wings. Order online at www.murrays.pizza or call 778-484-3000 for pick-up or delivery.

Three new businesses have opened in Rutland. Florencia’s Consignment Store is at 217 Rutland Road N., between Floral Design By Lee and Whisk Cake Company. J & A Hair Studio is located at 160 Gray Rd. next to Okanagan Heating and Air Conditioning. Singh Jewellers & Fashion is located at 154 Asher Rd.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, owned by proprietor Anthony von Mandl, won the “Winery of the Year” title at the 2019 WineAlign National Wine Awards, where more than 1,800 wines were entered from 259 wineries across Canada. Overall, Mission Hill collected an unprecedented 18 medals in the competition, including two platinum, six gold and seven silver medals for its portfolio of luxury wines.

A first and it’s in Kelowna

The Kelowna Yacht Club is first in the B.C. Interior to be certified Clean Marine B.C. , a voluntary eco-certification. Clean Marine BC is run by the Georgia Strait Alliance, a non-profit marine conservation organization. Boating facilities undergo an independent audit that focuses on how the yacht club operations impact the environment. Highlights of the certification include docks that are clean and well maintained, without the continued use of foam flotation and creosote pilings being replaced with steel; spill protection kits; mandatory holding tanks with complimentary sewage pump out facility; no onsite refueling or boat maintenance; new clubhouse and facilities that are built to the latest codes and extensive onsite recycling collection. The Kelowna Yacht Club along with 32 other marinas, boatyards, yacht club facilities and harbour authority docks now fly the Clean Marine BC Flag. Thom Killingsworth is the yacht club executive director.

Happy retirement

Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union, has announced the retirement of its president Randy Bertsch effective Aug. 30. Kendall Gross, vice-president, retail and business banking of the credit union’s Valley First division have been appointed the new president of Island Savings. Kendall brings 25 years of financial services experience in leadership roles and joined First West in 2015 and has worked to service members in the credit union’s communities throughout B.C.’s Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valley areas. Launi Skinner is the First West CEO.

Education options

Lakeside School Kelowna welcomes families exploring alternative education options to visit their Lower Mission campus to learn more about their school and growing community. Through their integration of arts and academics using experiential learning methods, their program aims to inspire minds, build character and foster a love for learning. Their program is designed intentionally around the development needs of students, encouraging academic achievement in a pleasant and supportive environment. Teachers strive to build deep, personal connections with each student and family. For a personal tour, visit the school at 429 Collett Rd., call 250-764-4130 or go online to www.lakesideschool.ca.

Commemorating the rich history of the Kelowna area and a great gift idea, The Okanagan Historical Society (Kelowna branch) 2020 fundraiser calendar is now available for purchase for $20. All proceeds are directed to Okanagan Historical Society charitable activities. For a copy contact Chris Jennens at 250-862-2801.

The annual Joe Rich Fire Rescue Community Appreciation BBQ is Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Joe Rich Fire-Community Hall, 11481 Highway 33. The BBQ is by donation, with a fire-fit course for kids, skills demonstrations, hose-bowling competitions and a photo booth with real fire gear. Make new friends and meet your neighbourhood firefighters. For information visit the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Page or the RDCO website at www.regionaldistrict.com.

The Kelowna City Float, accompanied by float ambassador Clarence Johnson and Lady of the Lake Olivia Solano and First Princess Jennifer Werner will be in Armstrong on Aug. 31.

Single seniors sign up!

Dine and Chat is not a dating club and there are no membership dues, accepting only 55+ single seniors. Gloria-Jean Seymour’s passion for Dine and Chat has grown from 13 to over 325 friends since its inception in 2018. It is a way for seniors to connect with other similar aged people. Dine & Chat Friends meet every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Deli City Café & Catering Co. at 111-1889 Springfield Road for lunch. For more information and reservations contact Gloria –Jean Seymour at 250-763-6495.

Thanks for all the wonderful hundreds of birthday greetings, messages, voice mails, visits to the hotel, cards and voice mail birthday songs passed my way for my birthday last week.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 100th Olga Treen, Lakeshore Place (Aug. 15); Scot Amis (Aug. 14); Randy McBride (Aug. 14); Lorne Ettinger (Aug. 15); Kathy Sawchuk (Aug. 16); Reagan Krivsky (Aug. 16); Peter Lepold (Aug. 17); Sandy Sheriff (Aug. 17); Stuart Cook (Aug. 18); Bernard Gauthier (Aug. 19); Jim Carta (Aug. 19); Ken Bernath (Aug. 20); Tena Kristalowich (Aug. 20); Cherie Hanson (Aug. 20); Brad Buchanan (Aug. 20).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662, email max@maxinedehart.ca; website maxinedehart.ca.

