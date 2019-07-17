Straight from DeHart

KBC (Kelowna Brewing Company) Public House has opened at 122-975 Academy Way, close to the UBC Okanagan campus.

A group of long-time local hospitality and beverage industry operators and other partners have formed a partnership for the new pub led by Bill Irvine, Lee Keller, Eddie Edwards, Ron Gauld, Dan Allen, Randy Prost, Nick Franz, Doug Gordon, Shaun Pierce, Peter Irvine, Wil Irvine, and Sarah and Ryan Wood. With 120 seats inside and 60 outside on a beautiful patio, the pub is managed by general manager Connor MacKay-Dunn, who relocated from Edmonton. Chef Liam Hussey was formerly with BNA and Andrew McKay is the head brewer. KBC offers 23 varieties of beer on tap, one local cider (Broken Ladder) and local wines, combined with an extensive menu with lots of shareables, starters, salads, entrees, burgers and sandwiches with vegan and vegetarian options. I tried the Nasi Goreng and it was delicious. Along with food and drink there is a pool table, foosball, Nintendo, bubble hockey and giant jenga.

Wine Central, at 102-3699 Highway 97, has changed owners and their name as well. Now known as Wine Central Craft Vintners, Jeff and Lynne Campbell are the new owners, as both share a love of sipping the perfect wine. Along with their knowledgeable staff Marie King and Nick Austin, they will help you choose and craft your perfect wine. Whether a custom rose, a bold red or sparkling, Wine Central has a long successful history, as Jeff and Lynne intend to build on this success. Also look for some cosmetic changes to refresh and modernize the facility. Wine Central is open Tuesday to Saturday as well as by appointment on Mondays. Follow on Facebook @winecentralcraftvintners.

Join the Rotary Club Kelowna–Okanagan Mission for their Saturday afternoon charity meat draws at the Creekside Pub from 2 to 4 p.m. Huge thanks Daniel Perju and the Creekside Pub (www.cvreeeksidepub.ca) and their patrons for helping make this initiative a success and also kudos to Kim Avender and Brad Struck, from Lakeview Market’s meat department, for their excellent meats and contribution. Enjoy some great pub fare, hospitality with inside or patio seating while helping Okanagan Mission Rotary in their charity goals throughout our community. It’s so much fun!

If you have never tasted vegan, gluten free and nut free baking from Trish Woodman, with Trish’s Treats, you are missing out on some incredible delights. Her business started last October with a picture she posted on Instagram of a vegan donut she had made, baking vegan and nut free for herself. After the picture was posted she had many inquiries about where they could purchase the product. The rest is history. After a series of markets over the holidays she landed some wholesale vendors, getting a mass call for gluten free items. After being satisfied with her recipes, Trish released her new line of baked good in January 2019. She also enrolled in the Community Futures Business Bootcamp that helped her immensely. Trish’s Treats are now in 16 locations from Penticton to Salmon Arm (wholesale) and she sells retail through her website and at the Kelowna Farmers’ Market. She employs four kitchen staff and independently owned coffee shops and stores, including Okanagan College and UBCO. Contact her at www.trishstreatskelowna.com or 250-718-3599.

The iconic exhibition Art of Rock and Roll featuring legendary rock and roll artist Bob Gruen, personal friend and photographer for John Lennon and Yoko Ono, from being shown until Aug. 14 at Art Lovers Gallery & Tours in the Delta Grand. Gruen has also worked with other major rock stars including Led Zeppelin, The Who, David Bowie, Tina Turner, Elton John, Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper. As chief photographer for Rock Scene Magazine in the 1970s, he specialized in candid behind the scenes photo features and toured extensively with the emerging punk and new wave bands including the New York Dolls, Clash, Ramones, Patti Smith Group and Blondie. There is a public event with Gruen present to sign autographs on Wednesday, July 24, from 3 to 8 p.m. This event requires an RSVP at dj@artlovers.ca to attend and secure seating at the Oak & Cru lounge in the Delta Grand.

The City of Kelowna has won the IABC Gold Quill Award of Merit for Pick Your Path to Kelowna 2040 Public Engagement. Pick your Path to Kelowna 2040 was selected as one of 202 winners this year out of more than 600 entries from all over the world. IABC is a global network of communication professionals committed to improving organizational effectiveness through strategic communication, with over 14,000 members in 70 countries.

The 17th annual Art Show & Sale will be hosted by the Gallagher’s Canyon Art Society at The Village at Gallagher’s Canyon is July 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. View paintings, artwork, fibre arts, woodwork, photography and pottery. Free admission and door prizes.

Lawrence and Judy Syrnyk (July 26)

The 3rd annual Okanagan Guitar Show is back and this year, teaming up with the Okanagan Record Collectors. The show will showcase Kronbauer guitars, Messenger guitars, Rick Zipp, Jack O’Connor, Laughing Tree guitars and Jim Ripley (Guitareoke). The record sale side will feature a variety of collector albums. The event is planned to coincide with the Rock the Lake concert weekend. The show is Saturday, Aug. 10, 1935 Barlee Rd. (behind Springfield Funeral Home) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit www.okanganguitarshows.com.

The Arts Council of Central Okanagan will hold its Kelowna Art Market in the Cultural District’s Art Walk Commons—the walkway between the Rotary Centre for the Arts and downtown Kelowna library—on Thursdays and Fridays throughout July and August.

The 4th annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary Ribfest is gearing up for a full three-day weekend of food, entertainment and fun on Friday Aug. 23, at City Park. For a full schedule of events visit www.ribfestkelwona.com

Happy 60th Sharon Colbran (July 17); Bill Jack (July 17); Linda Yandel (July 17); Mario Pare (July 17); Ken Green (July 18); Dave McLean (July 18); pastor Don Richmond (July 18); Marion Barschel (July 18); Trevor Hill (July 18); Cheryl Stecko (July 19); Phil Parker (July 19); Al Waters (July 20); Brian Welke (July 20); Luke Turri (July 20); Garet Tanner (July 22); Art Pedde (July 22); Curtis Krouzel (July 23).

