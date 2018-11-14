Straight from Dehart

This week’s column is dedicated to well-known, long-time friend Joe Iafrancesco who passed away Nov. 2 after a battle with lung cancer. Joe was a tireless supporter of our community and will be greatly missed. Personal condolences to Bianca, his entire family and many friends.
Zombie Dodgeball is a blast and if you have never played it, head on down to the new 6,000 square foot Simplex Sportszone at #200 – 2600 Enterprise Way (formerly Grouse River). Owned and operated by Rita and Erwin Egert, this new facility has five huge simulator bays, 84 golf courses to play and 13 other sports games. Of these, there are four massive flat screens and one curved screen.
The simulators are from the most technical software and can literally change the way you play. Practice your golf shots and get your stats, stance, club face angle, club speed, ball speed, spin and distances instantly on the screen.
If golf is not your thing, you can kick a field goal or pitch from a mound. Other sports games you can play are football, soccer, lacrosse, hockey, rugby, basketball or Zombie Dodgeball or other carnival games.
It’s a great social outing with a bunch of friends and you pay by the hour for one to four people per booth, so it’s reasonable.
Grab and go food and beverages available while you play. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. To book call 778-699-2072 www.simplexsports.com.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Karen Needham, Deputy City Clerk for the City of Kelowna on earning her Ministry Certification for Corporate Officers given by the Board of Examiners related to her excellent experience, education and leadership. kneedham@kelowna.ca
Several companies that either have offices or head offices in Kelowna or the Okanagan have made the list of The Best Workplaces in B.C.
The eleven companies in alphabetical order are Boston Pizza, Cactus Club Café, CapriCMW Insurance, COBS Bread, Connect Hearing, Credit Counselling Society, Industry Training Authority, Joey Restaurants, Prospera Credit Union, Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop and Urban Systems. The list is compiled by Great Places to Work, a global consulting firm. Criteria are workers are appreciated, paid well, are supported with training accessibility.
Happy Anniversary
Happy 60th Anniversary Tom and Sharon Lightfoot (Nov. 18).
Update your contacts
The phone number for Vivid Hair Studio owned and operated by Sherry Barton is 250-215-8227.
The new address of the shop is 102 – 5315 Main Street located in the Kettle Valley Village lower parking lot off of McCarren Avenue.
IPMC has been a leading information technology company globally for more than two decades. Spread over 26 locations across seven counties, IPMC has a workforce of 700 plus IT professionals. Now in Canada as IPMC Smart Technologies Inc., Kelowna has been chosen as their Canadian headquarters with the office in Landmark Center at #330-1620 Dickson Avenue. IPMC has assisted many companies grow with their property ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software, and anticipate creating up to 400 jobs over a five year period locally.
Jasbir Dhillon is their senior management executive with more than two decades of leadership experience spread across three continents.
An engineer at heart, he has lived in six countries and now calls Kelowna home. Sharon Blakemore is an IT sales professional with 25 years’ experience in her field, beginning her career in the telecommunications industry with Microsoft and Cisco. She helps integrate, transform and exceed with IT. Sharon emigrated from Edinburgh, Scotland. www.ipmctech.ca
Huge thank you to Lyndsey Braz, Lancôme counter manager at the Bay for her excellent customer service and helping me out the day of our city council inauguration.
The Okanagan’s top bartenders gathered together to compete at the 6th Annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff. The Judges choice cocktail was awarded to Rowan Henderson from Salt and Brick for his ‘A Smokey Entertainment’; People’s Choice Drink went to Shane O’Dwyer of Globe Cafe & Tapas for his ‘Peaches and Dreams’ and Cam Taves and Jerry Hines from The Train Station Pub went on to win People’s Choice Best Bite with their ‘Brioche French Toast’. Tyler Dyck is the owner of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery. www.okmixoff.com
RELATED: Globe crowned king of cocktails by Kelowna crowd
Gift ideas
Erin Scott and Karma Lacoff have joined the Interior Savings Fat Cat Children’s Festival as co-directors. Erin holds a Master of Fine Arts from UBCO in Performance and Writing and Karma has a background in large and small scale event planning and music curating. The Festival will take place at Waterfront Park on June 7 and 8, 2019. email karma@fatcatfestival.ca or erin@fatcatfestival.ca.
Birthdays of the week
Mayor Colin Basran (Nov. 14); Alli McNeill (Nov.14); Nick Imthorn (Nov. 15); Erwin Malzer (Nov. 16); Sue Murphy (Nov. 16); Doreen Giebelhaus (Nov. 17); Stacey Hadden (Nov. 17); Kay Mutter (Nov. 18); Sharron Simpson (Nov. 18); Linda Laidlaw (Nov. 19); Jay Christensen (Nov. 19); Carl Stef (Nov. 19); Keith Funk (Nov. 19); Luanne Kumagai (Nov. 20); Mike McLoughlin (Nov. 20); Craig Garries (Nov. 20).