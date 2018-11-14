Straight from Dehart

Simplex Sportszone, Erwin and Rita Egert in front of one of their huge golf screens.

This week’s column is dedicated to well-known, long-time friend Joe Iafrancesco who passed away Nov. 2 after a battle with lung cancer. Joe was a tireless supporter of our community and will be greatly missed. Personal condolences to Bianca, his entire family and many friends.

Zombie Dodgeball is a blast and if you have never played it, head on down to the new 6,000 square foot Simplex Sportszone at #200 – 2600 Enterprise Way (formerly Grouse River). Owned and operated by Rita and Erwin Egert, this new facility has five huge simulator bays, 84 golf courses to play and 13 other sports games. Of these, there are four massive flat screens and one curved screen.

The simulators are from the most technical software and can literally change the way you play. Practice your golf shots and get your stats, stance, club face angle, club speed, ball speed, spin and distances instantly on the screen.

If golf is not your thing, you can kick a field goal or pitch from a mound. Other sports games you can play are football, soccer, lacrosse, hockey, rugby, basketball or Zombie Dodgeball or other carnival games.

It’s a great social outing with a bunch of friends and you pay by the hour for one to four people per booth, so it’s reasonable.

Grab and go food and beverages available while you play. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. To book call 778-699-2072 www.simplexsports.com.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Karen Needham, Deputy City Clerk for the City of Kelowna on earning her Ministry Certification for Corporate Officers given by the Board of Examiners related to her excellent experience, education and leadership. kneedham@kelowna.ca

Several companies that either have offices or head offices in Kelowna or the Okanagan have made the list of The Best Workplaces in B.C.

The eleven companies in alphabetical order are Boston Pizza, Cactus Club Café, CapriCMW Insurance, COBS Bread, Connect Hearing, Credit Counselling Society, Industry Training Authority, Joey Restaurants, Prospera Credit Union, Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop and Urban Systems. The list is compiled by Great Places to Work, a global consulting firm. Criteria are workers are appreciated, paid well, are supported with training accessibility.

Happy Anniversary

Happy 60th Anniversary Tom and Sharon Lightfoot (Nov. 18).

Happy 45th anniversary Chris and Cathy Jennens (November 10).

Update your contacts

The phone number for Vivid Hair Studio owned and operated by Sherry Barton is 250-215-8227.

The new address of the shop is 102 – 5315 Main Street located in the Kettle Valley Village lower parking lot off of McCarren Avenue.

IPMC has been a leading information technology company globally for more than two decades. Spread over 26 locations across seven counties, IPMC has a workforce of 700 plus IT professionals. Now in Canada as IPMC Smart Technologies Inc., Kelowna has been chosen as their Canadian headquarters with the office in Landmark Center at #330-1620 Dickson Avenue. IPMC has assisted many companies grow with their property ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software, and anticipate creating up to 400 jobs over a five year period locally.

Jasbir Dhillon is their senior management executive with more than two decades of leadership experience spread across three continents.

An engineer at heart, he has lived in six countries and now calls Kelowna home. Sharon Blakemore is an IT sales professional with 25 years’ experience in her field, beginning her career in the telecommunications industry with Microsoft and Cisco. She helps integrate, transform and exceed with IT. Sharon emigrated from Edinburgh, Scotland. www.ipmctech.ca

Huge thank you to Lyndsey Braz, Lancôme counter manager at the Bay for her excellent customer service and helping me out the day of our city council inauguration.

The Okanagan’s top bartenders gathered together to compete at the 6th Annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff. The Judges choice cocktail was awarded to Rowan Henderson from Salt and Brick for his ‘A Smokey Entertainment’; People’s Choice Drink went to Shane O’Dwyer of Globe Cafe & Tapas for his ‘Peaches and Dreams’ and Cam Taves and Jerry Hines from The Train Station Pub went on to win People’s Choice Best Bite with their ‘Brioche French Toast’. Tyler Dyck is the owner of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery. www.okmixoff.com

Gift ideas

If you are looking for a unique Christmas or birthday gift www.PlaygolfKelowna.com is celebrating their 20th anniversary. The original Golf Kelowna collective brand was formed in the fall of 1998 between Kelowna Springs, Shadow Ridge and Sunset Ranch. Sunset Ranch bowed out and Shannon Lake jumped in. The group re-branded as www.PlayGolfKelowna.com and added Sunset Ranch, Two Eagles and some driving range properties. This unique collection of five courses and driving ranges are all individually and locally owned, so the fact that they remained unified is something they are all proud of. Nearly $18 million of green fees and approximately 450,000 18-hole rounds of golf have been redeemed. The new value card benefits for 2019 include access to lower power cart and nine-hole rates, unlimited access pass now has a lower price for 2019, new deals for 35 and under golfers, intermediate memberships and incentives if you buy before Jan. 31 2019.

Erin Scott and Karma Lacoff have joined the Interior Savings Fat Cat Children’s Festival as co-directors. Erin holds a Master of Fine Arts from UBCO in Performance and Writing and Karma has a background in large and small scale event planning and music curating. The Festival will take place at Waterfront Park on June 7 and 8, 2019. email karma@fatcatfestival.ca or erin@fatcatfestival.ca.

Hatch Interior Design has relocated to The Innovation Centre at #405 – 460 Doyle Avenue. Call 778-484-4466 www.hatchdesigns.ca

Kelowna’s Moksha Hot Yoga Studio at 206 – 2900 Pandosy Street, owned and operated by Kylie Sutton is now Modo Yoga and has united under an International banner. As of November 1st, all the Canadian Moksha Yoga Studios have united with the other studios world-wide under the name Modo Yoga. Locally, the only change the students will notice is the new name. Modo, a term that means A Place for All, embodies the spirit of both Moksha and Modo. They offer accessible classes and are committed to creating a more sustainable world, using the power of their community to create positive change locally and elsewhere. Kylie was a former UBCO women’s volleyball player, contributing to the UBCO athletics through their Karma Program, where athletes practice for free. For more information contact studio manager Jane Howell at 778-478-0933 or visit www.kelowna.modoyoga.com

Ki Low Na Friendship Centre is hosting Taco Thursdays for an Elders fundraising gathering in 2019. The tacos will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on both November 29th and December 13th. Enjoy Indian Tacos with chili and toppings with bannock and beverages. Prices are reasonable and you can pre-order at eldercare@kfs.bc.ca or call 250-763-4905 (ext. 214). Eat-in or take-out at 442 Leon Avenue-Okanagan Room.

Kelowna Chiefs Hockey Club is hosting a “Stand up to Cancer” game on Saturday, November 17th. Everyone invited will receive a Stand Up to Cancer sign. In turn, you will write a person’s name on the sign that is battling cancer or has lost their life to cancer. The players and fans will all take part in what will be a very emotional night. Alex Draper is the Director of Business Operations for the Kelowna Chiefs. Call 250-575-2400

Do you have a broken down household item that you are not sure how to fix? Do not chuck it – repair it at the upcoming Repair Cafe at Okanagan College. Clothing, clocks, bikes, knick-knacks, small appliances, small wooden items, or just about anything else can be fixed by a group of 30 plus talented volunteers that will work with you to fix your item on Saturday, November 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Trades Building on KLO Road. One item per visit. For more information call 250-469-6250 or visit www.regionaldistrict.com/repaircafe

Hudson’s Bay is hosting their Holiday Magic Charity Gala on Saturday, November 17th from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. with entertaining and shopping along with featuring Leif David and his mingling magic, performances by Opera Kelowna, wine tasting, appetizers, gifts with purchase, demonstrations, door prizes and special offers on Saturday, November 17th from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Enter to win prizes valued at over $10,000.00 and a grand prize EFFY diamond necklace valued at $1,200.00. Tickets are $10.00 with $8.00 redeemable towards your purchase that day. Tickets now on sale now at cosmetic counters.

Birthdays of the week

Mayor Colin Basran (Nov. 14); Alli McNeill (Nov.14); Nick Imthorn (Nov. 15); Erwin Malzer (Nov. 16); Sue Murphy (Nov. 16); Doreen Giebelhaus (Nov. 17); Stacey Hadden (Nov. 17); Kay Mutter (Nov. 18); Sharron Simpson (Nov. 18); Linda Laidlaw (Nov. 19); Jay Christensen (Nov. 19); Carl Stef (Nov. 19); Keith Funk (Nov. 19); Luanne Kumagai (Nov. 20); Mike McLoughlin (Nov. 20); Craig Garries (Nov. 20).

