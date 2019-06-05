Straight from DeHart

Brent Stewart is the owner/operator of Wings Restaurant, with one location in Rutland and second opening in West Kelowna. (Contributed)

Brent Stewart, owner/operator of Wings Restaurant in Rutland, has opened a second Wings location in West Kelowna at 1-2484 Main St.

Wings West Kelowna is in brand new premises with 165 seats and a 60-seat private room that will open soon. Fully licensed and with 25 different types of their famous wings, the restaurant is more than just wings, offering a huge menu of pasta, salads, starters, sandwiches, burgers, fish and chips and steak sandwiches, along with gluten smart dishes. Chef Bryan Gallant boasts that their wings are fresh and never frozen, and their burgers are also fresh and never frozen. Wings now has a new process to ensure the best taste and quality of their wings by soaking them in brine first for 48 hours, then baking them and finally frying to order. Our group ordered the Calamari to start, then Maple Bourbon, Old English White Cheddar, Honey Garlic, Greek, Italian Roasted Red Pepper and Saigon Sriracha Honey wings. I had the butternut squash pasta. Everything was absolutely delicious with good portion size. The restaurant offers half price wings specials all day long every Wednesday and Sunday at both locations. Karen Bengert is the general manager.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Okanagan Staffing Services Inc. Owned and operated by Kevin Renwick, the recruitment industry is busy as OSS’s staffing business is up 10 per cent over the same period last year. The firm has numerous clients searching for very specific skill sets such as project management involving sheet metal roofing, licensed mortgage associates having residential/commercial lending experience, inside sales roles with experience in the aviation parts, and industry and finance managers within the cannabis marketing sector. Many people are moving to the valley and Okanagan Staffing can be their connection to employers throughout the valley. The company posts new employment opportunities on their website www.okanaganstaffingcom.

Since beginning in 1981, the Okanagan Sun football club has built a rich tradition of players graduating to play in th Canadian Football League. Going forward, the Sun will honour that history by starting to induct players, builders, volunteers and significant teams into the Okanagan Sun Hall of Fame. The inaugural inductees are Barry Urness (builder), Terry Britton (volunteer), Greg Hewko (player), Jay Christensen (player), Terrance Huston (player), Chad Folk (player) and Jeff Halvorson (player).

Join the Okanagan Sun and their inductees to celebrate this accomplishment at the inaugural Sun Hall of Fame event presented by Valley First on June 26, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at the Coast Capri Hotel. Special guest speakers will be former B.C. Lions coach Wally Buono and Brian Towriss, with MC Casey Clark of New Country 100.7. To purchase tickets go to https://trellis.org/sunhofevent2019.

Congratulations

To Orchard Ford, recipient of the Diamond Present’s Award from Ford Motor Company of Canada, signifying their staff’s dedication to customer satisfaction. Trevor Pollon is the dealership general manager.

Kelowna-based startup Tonit, a motorcycle app built by riders for riders, brings motorcyclists together both online and on-the-road through their social community. This 10-person team is bolstering Kelowna’s tech scene with its 75,000 downloads and 62,000 active users in less than six months. In April, it was the No. 1 trending lifestyle app on Google Play and No. 37 on the App Store. This will make it simple for existing and new clubs to communicate, promote events and boost membership. Jason Lotoski is the founder and CEO.

Accolades to volunteer Sue Shanks, celebrating her 15th anniversary with Kelowna Hostesses. To join the hostesses group, contact president Brenda Scruton at davebren@telus.net or 250-452-6719.

Uncorked Wine Tours, owned and operated by Deb and Jim Harris, are now in their 10th year of business. Starting out as one of a few wine tour companies available ten years ago, Uncorked has stood the test of time, adapting and changing their business model to suit the influx of new wine tour companies over the past few years. They take you on a journey to some of the most unique winery experiences in Kelowna, West Kelowna and beyond. They also tour the hidden gems and boutique wineries along with the must see large operations. Many tour guides have been with the company since inception including former radio personality Steve Francis and former RCMP officer and photographer Herb Carruthers. Ryan Lackey, of Ryan Michael Magic, also joined the team a few years ago.

Cozystay, an online vacation rental platform and vacation rental management firm, has signed a deal to take over the management of the Lake Okanagan Resort, a lakefront property located on the west side of Okanagan Lake. The resort is a 300 acre property that sits on 5,000 feet of lakefront. Its facilities include a nine hole executive par 3 golf course, an upgraded marina with a variety of available water activities, spa services, restaurants, bars, BBQ areas, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, outdoor pools, fitness center and banquet facilities. Galen Cheng is the CEO of Cozystay.

Happy 65th anniversary

John and Pat Moxness (June 2).

The Linda Preece Bike Helmet Kickoff was held at Belgo Elementary School. The Associated Canadian Travelers/United Travelers Kelowna West Club #1003 presented a cheque for $5,000 to BrainTrust Canada to help sponsor this project for the safety of children. The local club has donated $20,000.00 towards this event over the past four years. ACT/UCT is a vibrant local club that donates over $22,000.00 each year to charities within the community. Keith Preece, Linda’s husband is a member of ACT/UCT Kelowna West Club.

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards on Highway 97 S (Greata Ranch) in Peachland was the recipient of a gold medal at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards 2019. Among the 16,800 entries submitted, their 2014 Fitz Blanc de Blancs stood out achieving a Gold Award with a score of 95 points. Gordon Fitzpatrick is the president and Sarah Bain the winemaker of Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards.

Harbour House Yoga may have been the first yoga studio in Peachland, but has evolved into a place where people can not only take yoga classes but also gather, learn and share knowledge together, called a Shala. It encompasses more than just a place to practice yoga and they prefer to be considered a mindfulness centre. The company is owned and operated by Yvette Moore, who was born and raised in the valley. Harbour House has four classes running Monday to Friday at 6:15 a.m., 8 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings are reserved for special events. Jen Clute is the manager of Harbour House Yoga. Contact her at info@harbourhouseyoga.com or 1-778-479-4717.

At the Canadian National Bike Summit, Urban Systems Ltd. was honoured to be awarded four of the Top 10 Best New Bike Projects in Canada. The goal of these awards is to highlight some of the best new projects in Canada so others can admire, share and learn. A collaborative effort with Vela Canada Bikes and SRAM, they sought nominations from across the country. The projects that Urban Systems were a part of were in Saanich, Alberta, Winnipeg and Victoria. www.urbansystems.com

What’s new