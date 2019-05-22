Straight from DeHart

Twenty years ago I wrote an item in my column about Jean-Claude Desjardins, who relocated from Montreal and opened Casa Carmella Restaurant at the corner of Highway 33 and Highway 97.

Jean-Claude was raised on traditional Italian recipes passed down through his mother Carmella. He put that knowledge to use in his restaurant for a few years and then went on to other businesses. Now he has decided to put his culinary/chef skills back to work and has opened Chichino’s Italian Restaurant at the Mission Creek Golf Club on KLO Road. The space has been completely renovated with lots of parking and a beautiful view of the golf course. The menu offers all home-made soups, salads, antipasti, pasta, pizza, sandwiches and incredible desserts. Our table of four ordered salad appetizers, Fettuccini Frutti di Mare, Preferito di Chichino (house specialty). My husband Chris and I shared the most scrumptious Agli e spinaci pizza. The food was absolutely delicious with generous portions, reasonably priced and great service. The Tiramisu was the best I have ever tasted. Glad to see that Jean-Claude is back in the restaurant industry. Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Reservations call 236-420-2679; online www.chichinos.ca.

After nearly 13 years with KF Aerospace and KF Capital (formerly Kelowna Flightcraft), CFO Meryle Corbett, an FCPA and FCMA, is retiring at the end of May. Meryle will not be sitting around in her retirement as she has been acclaimed as a director on the board of First West Credit Union and will assume the vice-chair position of FWCU’s audit committee. First West is the amalgamation of Valley First, Envision, (Lower Mainland), Island Savings and Enderby Credit Union. She will also join the board of the Kelowna chapter of ICD.D, which is the Institute of Chartered Directors. With the rest of her time she hopes to golf, travel and do other volunteer work.

Rick Hembruch is the new CFO at KF Capital Ltd., replacing Meryle Corbett. He has been the corporate controller at KF Aerospace for 23 years.

UMAMI, Crave the Fifth is a new dressing, finishing sauce and dip which is gluten free, vegan and low in sodium. The brand is owned and operated by Joanna Best and Stephanie Gaudette and was created by Joanna’s husband, Justin Best, chef at BNA Eatery & Brewery. UMAMI is Japanese for savory and The Fifth is the little known youngest sibling of the four familiar tastes which are sweet, salty, bitter and sour. It is a traditional yeast style of dressing which can be used on just about anything, including greens, grains, fish, chicken roasted vegetables and stir fry. You can purchase UMAMI at Independent Grocer, Quality Greens and Lakeview Market.

The Kirschner Mountain residential development is the chosen location for its fourth PNE Prize home this year. Tickets can be purchased from pne.ca.

Congratulations to good friend and media colleague Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber on his retirement in July. He will be missed by the all Global viewers, including myself. I faithfully watch the 11 p.m. broadcast. Rick said that he was not sure what retirement will hold for him. He would like to continue to be an active part of the community and I would not be surprised if you see him doing some part-time media work.

After 40 years in the business community, Sherry Shiskin is retiring. Sherry’s Grand Apparel located in the Delta Grand Hotel for the past 20 years will close on May 30 but she still has some lovely apparel to sell. Sherry would also like to thank all her valued clientele over the years.

Three members of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan were awarded the highest accolades in the Canadian home building industry at the 76th national conference. The winners were selected by a panel of judges from more than 700 entries. Bringing home the hardware for the Okanagan was Paradise Estates of West Kelowna who won the 2019 Community Development Awards; Mission Group won in the category of Attached Homes – Mid to High Rise Condominium or Apartment Project (Planned) for their ELLA project; and Marvel Pro Contracting and Renovations Ltd. won in the category of Bathroom Luxury Master Bath.

Congratulations to Tom Christensen, Robert Louie and George Galbraith on being named Honorary Fellows of Okanagan College. Christensen is known for his contributions in the province though Indigenous relations and reconciliation as well as community volunteerism. Louie is the former chief for 24 years of Westbank First Nation and has served on numerous board, companies and special appointments with government and private industry. Galbraith is known for his philanthropy and civic spirit as as a business leader and stalwart supporter of many projects, including the Okanagan Rails to Trails Campaign.

Dine the District is an incredible opportunity for culinary loving people to enjoy all of the restaurant tenants in the Landmark District. With a custom interactive map, participants can enjoy the various offerings and collect stamps for dining in the district. Once maps have five or more stamps, they can be send via social media for a chance to win amazing prizes. Visit www.landmarkcentre.ca.

Join the Hearts in Rhythm Organization for a public forum called “Keeping the Beat: How Our Communities Can Prevent Tragedy” on Saturday, June 8, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the Kelowna downtown library. Interact with experts in the causes of sudden cardiac arrest and hear about the Canadian guidelines for cardiac screening in athletes. Impressive speaker panel includes Dr. Chris Semsarian, Dr. Andrew Krahn, Dr. Paul Dorian, Dr. Shu Sanatani, Dr. Ciorsti MacIntyre, Aaron McArthur, Alan Corrance and David Fowlie. Also sponsored by UBC and KGH Foundation. RSVP at 604-682-2344 or Lyee1@providencehealth.bc.ca

Making Coco—The Grant Fuhr Story movie screening in Kelowna will be held at Landmark Cinemas Grand 10 Theatre on Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. Executive sponsorship packages are available, which include an exclusive evening with former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Grant Fuhr, including eight VIP tickets to the screening, a limited edition Grant Fuhr print, and a private dinner for two with Fuhr and film director Adam Scorgie. If you or your company is interested in this opportunity, email info@detailsdesigninc.com.

Don Tamaki, president of the Kelowna Bonsai Club, says the club will host a Bonsai Show on May 25 and 26 at Orchard Park, at the former Sears Home store location. The members will have about 90 plants on display.

Adaptive Sailing Kelowna, hosted by the Disabled Sailing Association’s Okanagan branch, will hold an open house June 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kelowna Yacht Club marina. Admission of $20 for a 20-minute sail and a hot dog with all proceeds going to support Adaptive Sailing Kelowna, a non-profit organization. Family packages for $50 for up to five people. Open to people of all abilities and all ages. For reservations call SherriLee Parsons online office.dsakel@gmail.com or call 778-581-0855.

Asian Heritage Okanagan is Saturday, May 25, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Parkinson Recreation Centre. Free admission, enjoy Asian heritage exhibitions, food booths and interactive activities.

The KHS Class of 1959 will have their 60th reunion on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Organizers have also invited the classes of 1958 and 1960. Contact Ernie Poitras at ernielucy@shaw.ca or Roberta Withers at davebert@shaw.ca or 250-763-7542.

Hosted by Gini’s Salon International, the Kelowna Kidney Foundation Cut-A-Thon is May 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Landmark 6. Minimum $30 donation. Many well-known local stylists in attendance, including Rosalind Star.

Doug Stranaghan (May 20); Brian Mack, 99.9 SUN FM (May 22); Chuck Cey (May 22); Dino Gini (May 22); Richard Hooper (May 22); Cindy Cannan (May 22); Francis Braam (May 23); Alan Tozer (May 23); Vincent Jones (May 24); Peter Chalick (May 25); Edward Burran (May 25); Ron Mattiussi (May 25); Dave (Teapot) Dunscombe (May 25); Sarah Campbell (May 26); Dick Prowse (May 28); Stephen Fuhr (May 27); Ria York (May 28); in memory of Sandy Zimmermann (May 26).

