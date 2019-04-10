Straight from Dehart

April 14 marks the 25th anniversary for the Harvest Golf Club on KLO Road.

The golf club is owned by Masayoski Ohkubo and his son Shungo Ohkubo and family, who are also the owners of Nippon Cable International, Sun Peaks Resort and part owners of Whistler Blackcomb. Gilles Dufort has been the general manager and executive professional since inception. Darcy Alexander who was the original project manager and is still with the company. Along with celebrating this huge milestone in business, Harvest Golf Club has just completed a major cosmetic renovation from floor to ceiling giving it a refresh and entire new appearance. This includes new carpet and flooring, chairs, paint, wood refinishing, tables, pictures, artwork and accessories. As part of the the clubhouse update anniversary celebration, the Harvest Grill will be formerly renamed Masa’s Grill in honour of owner and founder Masayoski Ohkubo. Three long-time employees are still employed at The Harvest—Garrett Deck (golf course superintendent), Trudi Tavares (assistant superintendent) and Clark Wardman (maintenance). Bruce Vermee is the golf professional at the club.

After 40 years in the business community, well-known business woman Sherry Shiskin is retiring. Sherry owned Sherry’s Modelling Agency for 20 years and then opened her popular shop, Sherry’s Grand Apparel, located in the Delta Grand Hotel where she has been for the past 20 years. Sherry’s Grand Apparel will close on May 30 as Shiskin is now looking for the next great chapter in her life.

It was a pleasure to be a judge along with eight others at the Kelowna Hotel Motel Association Heart of Hospitality Awards for 2018. There were a whopping 34 nominations this year. Kudos to all the finalists who were nominated in their respective positions. Three employees with the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre nominated for awards were Charlene Schafer (33 years), Renata Kam (30 years) and Laura Ferguson (25 years). Congratulations to major award winners Julia Eduardovna Zhakova, of the Delta Grand Hotel, who won Service Superstar honour, and Shannon Gauthier, with the Coast Capri Hotel, who won the Heart & Soul award. Dale Sivucha is the president of the association.

Boyd Leader has been appointed group program director for the British Columbia Interior for Bell Media starting April 15. Boyd has worked in virtually every aspect of radio, from street level marketing to his most recent position as the director of radio overseeing sales programming and technical departments at Windspeaker Radio based in Edmonton. Boyd is an award winning program director of Country, Rock, CHR and Newstalk with Power 92 Edmonton, Power 107 Calgary, JOE FM Edmonton and 630 CHED. Ken Kilcullen is the general manager of Bell Media for the BC Interior.

Boheme Collective, formerly known as Ginger Lily at 1-2925 Pandosy St., has rebranded as a new local and online fashion and lifestyle oasis. Boheme Collective offers a coveted blend of clothing, accessories, jewelry, beauty, gifts and homewares. The shop is the same boutique with the same great team, but with a fresh new look. Boheme does not conform to trends as they make their own products with a diverse collection of designer must-haves and affordable grabs. They are also proud to champion and showcase local Okanagan and Canadian brands with new styles arriving daily with Boheme Collective constantly changing and always something new to see . Boheme Collective will launch their online store this week. To celebrate the store rebrand, Boheme Collective will host a sale event April 13, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., offering 20 per cent off everything in the store. Lauren Scott is the manager.

Back from Milan, Italy, Sherry Barton, of Vivid Hair Studio at 102-5315 Main St. in Kettle Valley, earned a gold medal in a world competition hair judging competition. This now allows Sherry to judge the 2019 OMC Hair World Competitions to be held in Paris, France. She is the only qualified world hair judge in Western Canada. Call 250-215-8227.

The Rotary Club Kelowna-Okanagan Mission have shared the proceeds from their extremely successful Saturday afternoon meat draws at the Creekside Pub with the Rutland Boys and Girls Club Breakfast Program and Starbright Child Development Centre. Each organization will receive $4,500. Huge thanks Daniel Perju and the Creekside Pub and their patrons for helping make this initiative a success, and also to Kim Avender and Brad Struck, with Lakeview Market Meat Department, for their excellent meats and contribution . Join Mission Rotary at the Creekside every Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. for some great pub fare and charity meat draw. It’s so much fun!

To celebrate their 35th anniversary this year, Voyager RV at 9250 Highway 97 in Lake Country has set a goal to raise $100,000.00 for local charities over the next 12 months through their Voyagers Cares fundraising initiative. The company recently donated $11,970.00 to their first charity, Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. The dealership is locally owned and operated by Rodney Friesen who opened the dealership 35 years ago; It is now operated by his son, vice-president Jason Friesen. The dealership group reached out to the 60 team members to help select the seven charities they felt passionate about, including BC Heart and Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer Society of BC, BC Cancer Society, Mamas for Mamas, ALS Society of BC and the Kelowna Women’s Shelter. Ward Fraser is the general manager of the company. www.voyagerrv.ca

Car Craft Automotive, at 1962 Windsor Rd., will host a free Women’s Only Auto Clinic on April 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. It’s a 101 course to get to know your vehicle. One person will win a free inspection of their car and there will be light refreshments and prizes. Pre-registration is required at www.carcraft.ca/kelowna-ladies-auto-car-training/ as the course is limited to 15 women. For more information contact Brigitte Diemand at 250-613-2899.

United Way is now known as United Way Southern Interior BC (SIBC). United Way Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen (CSO) and United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap (NOCS) have joined forces under the new name United Way Southern Interior BC (SIBC). By combining and centralizing administrative functions and processes, the new organization will avoid duplication and be freed up to focus more energy on local partnerships supporting communities. Most importantly, funds raised locally will continue to be invested back into those local communities. The merger was in part, triggered by the retirement of Linda Yule, executive director of United Way NOCS. Helen Jackman will remain executive director of the team in Kelowna and Tracy Williamson has been appointed as community engagement manager based in Vernon. A local committee will be appointed to support fundraising and local impact investments reporting to the board of SIBC.

Len and Kelli Beaucage purchased Pro Oil Change Kelowna at 1675 Commerce Ave. in February 2017 after relocating from North Battleford, Sask., where they were pastors for 15 years and owned a drywall business for 30 years. Pro Oil does more than just oil changes. They check and change fluids, air and cabin filters and provide tire change overs on rims. Len and Kelli believe in supporting non-profit groups so on April 12 and 13 they have organized Spring into Action for the Central Okanagan Food Bank with several sponsors on board providing giveaways. Fifteen per cent of all sales that day will be donated to the food bank, and anyone who brings in non-perishable food item will be given a sponsor coupon/giveaway. Call 778-484-5660.

The Cinderella Project started in the Lower Mainland helps students get outfitted with a suit, tuxedo graduation dress and accessories that help enhance and offer a great experience for students who normally could not afford to purchase these items. Without help, many students would not have the means to pay for this exceptionally expensive evening and may not choose to attend. Proud for Prom is an initiative similar to The Cinderella Project started by Julie Loveridge-Marks, a teacher at Rutland Secondary School. Their first event is April 14 at the Capri Hotel.

Birthdays of the Week

Happy 75th Stephen Cipes (Apr. 10); Maurice Malin-Rothschild (Apr. 10); Wendy Sanderson (Apr. 10); Suzanne Basson (Apr. 11); Ken Kardish (Apr. 11); Mary Browne (Apr. 11); Shelley Smith (Apr. 11); Beryle Baldeo (Apr. 13); Gloria Moore (Apr. 13); Dave Langton (Apr. 13); Gerry Zimmermann (Apr. 14); Walley Lightbody (Apr. 14); Linda Kerry (Apr. 14); Ken Thompson (Apr. 14); Don Burnett (Apr. 14); Wendy Waller (Apr. 14); Dave Rush (Apr. 15); Umberto Cognoni (Apr. 15); Marg Jeffrey (Apr. 16); in memory of our mom Helen Abram (Apr.13).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email dehartmaxine@gmail.com.

