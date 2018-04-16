Steaks support NONA

Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual near the Vernon Lodge made a generous donation to NONA Child Development Centre. The funds will go towards supporting multiple programs at NONA, including, physiotherapy, speech therapy, infant development and early intervention. From left, Rebecca Kerr, Autism Services program supervisor and Mr. Mikes franchisee, Shane Fuson, who presented Kerr with a cheque for $2,900. (Photo submitted)